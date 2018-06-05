



The source price of bananas recently crashed. The agricultural council said it will work to increase exports. It hopes to raise the price to NT$15 a kilogram and reduce farmers' losses. Meanwhile, I-MEI Foods Company announced it would double its initial order of 100 tons of bananas.







The price of bananas has been steadily falling in recent weeks due to a surplus. The current source price is under NT$1 per kilogram, creating losses for farmers. The Council of Agriculture has tried to bring banana farmers and food companies together, and has also announced measures to promote banana sales. It says this year there were 1,500 hectares dedicated to growing bananas, and the output was 190,000 tons. Both these numbers are less than they were last year. Bananas are not selling well because their moisture content is low, making them an unpopular summer fruit. The COA has therefore decided to use exports and processing to help stabilize the price and minimize farmers' losses.





The source price in the domestic market is actually NT$6 per kilogram, which is already lower than our monitored price and farmers' production cost of NT$6.4. After this weekend, we hope the price per kilogram in wholesale markets will reach NT$15 to ensure farmers' profits.





The COA hopes these measures will lead to 10,000 tons in sales. Meanwhile, I-MEI Food Company, which last week pledged to purchase 100 tons, doubled its order.





We export about 70 tons a week to China and Japan, and now hope to export 500 tons.





We have decided to add another 100 tons of bananas to our purchase to help out.





Pineapple prices are also close to crashing. The COA says both pineapple exports and processing demand are strong, and the source price has stabilized. To thoroughly reconcile the imbalance in supply and demand, the COA will establish a public and transparent information platform. It will also launch income insurance for farmers before year-end, as well as complete the cold chain logistics system as quickly as possible.

