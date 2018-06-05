



The total number of people traveling through Kaohsiung International Airport is projected to reach 6.6 million by year end. That's higher than the airport's annual capacity of 6 million travelers. The Cabinet has approved a plan to overhaul the airport by 2035. The goal in the next eight years is to expand the terminals for international travelers so the airport can serve 11 million travelers a year.







The airport terminal at the Kaohsiung International Airport has only four counters, and it can accommodate 6 million travelers a year. Due to the added flights in recent years, the number of passengers is projected to grow by 7.7 percent this year and the total number to reach 6.6 million by the end of the year, exceeding the airport's current capacity.





Maybe because I'm a local resident in Kaohsiung, I think the airport should provide more convenience for the locals. It should be able to accommodate more international flights so people can travel more easily.





I hope (the airport) can be upgraded. After all, this is our second international airport, outside of the Taoyuan airport, so when I see airports from other countries, I think our own airport needs to be bigger.





Due to the growing number of tourists, the Civil Aeronautics Administration has proposed a plan to overhaul the Kaohsiung International Airport in order to accommodate 12 million travelers per year by 2035. The project's main focus is the international terminals, which will be upgraded in the next seven to eight years to accommodate 11 million travelers annually.





In the next seven to eight years, we plan to tear down the terminal for domestic flights and build a new terminal to accommodate passengers for both domestic and international flights. The bigger landside area will allow us to serve more travelers.





Officials from the Civil Aeronautics Administration said that a temporary terminal will be set up prior to construction to ensure that all domestic flights continue as usual. The officials said that they will also develop more hotels around the airport to boost local tourism.

