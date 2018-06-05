Sun An-Tso Sentenced to Four Month with Parole for Deportation|孫安佐認攻擊罪 美法院判拘禁4個月公視 (2018-06-05 00:00)
18-year old Taiwanese student Sun An-Tso was arrested in the United States in March for threatening to shoot up his high school near Philadelphia. Sun has agreed to be voluntarily deported after entering an open plea to terrorist threats. The judge eventually sentenced Sun to four to 23 months in the Delaware County prison with immediate parole to federal custody for deportation.
Sun was arrested on March 27 for making terrorist threats and possessing criminal weapons. Sun's parents are both Taiwanese entertainers. They attended the court ruling and expressed hope that their son could return to Taiwan as soon as possible. Sun pleaded guilty to the charge of making terrorist threats. The judge sentenced Sun to four to 23 months in the Delaware County prison with immediate parole to federal custody for deportation. Sun's lawyer said his client could expect to return to Taiwan as soon as the end of June.
