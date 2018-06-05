



18-year old Taiwanese student Sun An-Tso was arrested in the United States in March for threatening to shoot up his high school near Philadelphia. Sun has agreed to be voluntarily deported after entering an open plea to terrorist threats. The judge eventually sentenced Sun to four to 23 months in the Delaware County prison with immediate parole to federal custody for deportation.







