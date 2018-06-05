



Former Vice President Annette Lu announced earlier that she would cut ties with her party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). President Tsai Ing-wen, who is the chair of the DPP, said she hopes Lu would stay. Lu said, during a television interview yesterday, that there is nothing more to say. She also said she would commit suicide by disembowelment if Taiwan perishes under the DPP administration.







Am I a member of DPP? I don't think I'm in the position to announce that I'm leaving the party, since the party members have already forced me out. So I can only bid everyone goodbye at this point.





Lu was in tears when she talked about how those who support her were suppressed by others in the DPP. She said that the DPP had called her four times since her announcement, asking for a meeting, but she turned down the invitation.





To those who are in power in the DPP, do you really think I don't know what goes on in your heads? Were you being sincere in the last few phone calls? It's better that we don't meet at all.





Annette Lu said that many believe her intend to run for Taipei City mayor is to hold more power, but she believes that the 2018 mayoral election in Taipei City will have a significant effect in the 2020 Presidential Election. She said she is confident that she can hold the fort in Taipei City and that if Taiwan perishes under the current DPP administration, she would perform self-disembowelment. Incumbent Taipei City mayor Ko Wen-je commented on the statement, saying that Lu was not being serious.





(Annette Lu said she would perform self-disembowelment if Taiwan's perishes under DPP administration.) This matter is not that serious.





Ko Wen-je will not have the backing of the DPP as he did in the 2014 election. On the other hand Annette Lu said that she's cutting ties with the DPP, and it's not the same as quitting the party. Lu also did not confirm whether she will run for mayor. She said she will continue to give her advice on different policies and observe the changes in the upcoming months.