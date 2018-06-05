Annette Lu: Will Self-Disembowel If DPP Ruins Taiwan|綠執政台灣若淪亡 呂嚴詞批就要切腹公視 (2018-06-05 00:00)
Former Vice President Annette Lu announced earlier that she would cut ties with her party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). President Tsai Ing-wen, who is the chair of the DPP, said she hopes Lu would stay. Lu said, during a television interview yesterday, that there is nothing more to say. She also said she would commit suicide by disembowelment if Taiwan perishes under the DPP administration.
Former Vice-President Annette Lu had announced earlier that she would cut ties with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). She complains about the DPP's unfair treatment during a recent television interview.
Am I a member of DPP? I don't think I'm in the position to announce that I'm leaving the party, since the party members have already forced me out. So I can only bid everyone goodbye at this point.
Lu was in tears when she talked about how those who support her were suppressed by others in the DPP. She said that the DPP had called her four times since her announcement, asking for a meeting, but she turned down the invitation.
To those who are in power in the DPP, do you really think I don't know what goes on in your heads? Were you being sincere in the last few phone calls? It's better that we don't meet at all.
Annette Lu said that many believe her intend to run for Taipei City mayor is to hold more power, but she believes that the 2018 mayoral election in Taipei City will have a significant effect in the 2020 Presidential Election. She said she is confident that she can hold the fort in Taipei City and that if Taiwan perishes under the current DPP administration, she would perform self-disembowelment. Incumbent Taipei City mayor Ko Wen-je commented on the statement, saying that Lu was not being serious.
(Annette Lu said she would perform self-disembowelment if Taiwan's perishes under DPP administration.) This matter is not that serious.
Ko Wen-je will not have the backing of the DPP as he did in the 2014 election. On the other hand Annette Lu said that she's cutting ties with the DPP, and it's not the same as quitting the party. Lu also did not confirm whether she will run for mayor. She said she will continue to give her advice on different policies and observe the changes in the upcoming months.
其他國際新聞更多國際新聞
編輯首推
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
- Betrise-拉雅的愛 100%奧地利天絲TENCEL八件式兩用被床罩組
- 【顛覆設計】尼古拉1.5尺灰橡色餐櫃下座
- Panasonic nanoe-x 奢華型14吋DC風扇(晶鑽棕) F-H14EXD-K
- 【文創集】梅蘭朵 時尚4尺木紋三門鞋櫃/玄關櫃
- 【DW Daniel Wellington】經典時尚白皮革腕錶-銀框/32mm(DW
- 【時尚屋】北歐5x7尺衣櫥 MT7-123-1(免運費 免組裝 臥室系
- Jstar 璽星珠寶-迪士尼純金鋼墜鍊-天生一對-藍C
- ARTISAN不鏽鋼乾濕二用腔式真空包裝機/強化玻璃蓋CVS3050
- SKECHERS (女) 運動系列 Empire - 12420BKSL
- 【東方翡翠寶石】翡翠平安扣項鍊玉珮/平安扣牌A貨翡翠平安
發燒雜誌更多
媽咪寶貝
免驚，孕媽咪做運動超Easy！
孕婦在懷孕階段易出現腰痠背痛、水腫，加上飲食稍不留意即可能發胖，想改善這些狀況可以進行...《詳全文》