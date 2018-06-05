



On the second day of the annual Han Kuang exercise, the army simulated defense against an invasion. It deployed defensive artillery between the entrance of the northern Tamsui River and the Guandu Bridge to defend against incoming enemies in a simulated drill.







In a simulation exercise, the R.O.C. military detects an incoming invading force approaching the Taipei area. The soldiers deploy and fire 20mm caliber guns and mortars to fend off the enemies.





As more than 10 enemy hovercrafts try to forcefully land on the shore, the vehicles provide additional soldiers and firepower and successfully fend off the invading forces.





On the second day of the annual Han Kuang military exercise, the R.O.C.'s sixth battalion ran a simulated defensive drill to defend against enemy forces that attempt to land on the shore of Taipei City.





(The enemy forces) enter through the northern Tamsui River and attempt to approach our command center, which is only 22km inland. If they succeed, it would be a great threat to our military. Therefore, our soldiers will do their absolute best to defend the fort against incoming forces.





The exercise takes place in the area between the entrance to Tamsui River and the Guandu Bridge. The R.O.C. military has demonstrated its capability to deploy various artillery weapons, including mortars, to deter incoming enemies. On the other hand, the crashing of a F-16 fighter jet during the exercise on June 4 has a clear effect on the atmosphere among the soldiers.





All of us in the military are saddened by the loss (of the fighter pilot). But we still understand our missions in this exercise and our mission mandates. We will hold our positions and continue with the exercise.





There have been rumors that aircrafts of China's PLA army flew in the Miyako Strait close to Taiwan. It is suspected that the aircraft monitored the military exercises. The Ministry of Defense responded by saying that the PLA aircraft did not fly around Taiwan and that the R.O.C. army closely monitors its moves.



