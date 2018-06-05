



An Air Force accident has cast a gloom on Taiwan's Han Kuang No. 34 military exercises. An F-16 jet crashed into a mountain, killing the pilot. An initial investigation shows the pilot's altitude was too low. Experts say the plane's black box should shed light on the cause of the accident.







This Air Force video pays tribute to Air Force Major Wu Yan-ting. He died on June 4 when the F-16A jet with tail number 6648 that he was piloting during the Han Kuang No. 34 military exercises crashed into Wufen Mountain in New Taipei City. Wu was taking part in a simulation of enemy aircraft invading Keelung Port. According to Air Force flight path diagrams, Wu took off from Hualien Air Force Base and passed three turning points. He was supposed to head to Keelung Port to simulate an attack. He radioed at the 14 nautical mile point that he was entering the clouds. The Air Force then lost contact with him. The Air Force's preliminary investigation showed that he did not deviate from the flight path, and he should have turned east. Military experts say visuals are lost once planes enter the clouds, greatly increasing risks.





In the end, you are simulating an attack, and you need to have a clear view of all your surroundings in order to complete your mission. Under these circumstances, we need to reconstruct the entire flight path and related information in order to determine what happened to him.





The altitude of the mountain where the plane crashed was higher than the 2,000 feet designated in the flight path, which also increased risks. The plane's black box may shed some light on the cause of the accident.





The Tatun Volcano Group is an obstacle of over 3,000 feet. When he is coming in from the north on that flight path, he will enter the clouds at 2,000 feet. This means that as long as his plane makes any movements, such as changing direction or something else, there is the chance that he will enter into areas where there are serious obstacles to his flight safety.





The Air Force has already grounded all of its F-16 jets, and established a task force to investigate the crash and determine if it was caused by mechanical failure or human error.