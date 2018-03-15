International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium VehicleBusinessWire (2018-03-15 10:23)
WASHINGTON -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- ILS, a leading provider of commercial launch services, announced multiple launch assignments for Proton Medium launches that will include the use of both the 4.35 meter and the new 5.2 meter payload fairing. The missions will take place beginning in late 2019 from Pad 24 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005463/en/
The Proton Medium launch vehicle is an optimized 2-stage version of the heritage Proton Breeze M vehicle. The medium class vehicle serves the lighter weight satellites in the 3.5 to 6 Metric Ton range with the capability to launch single, dual or multiple satellites to a variety of orbits. The Proton Medium vehicle utilizes either the 5.2 or 4.35 meter payload fairing with the benefits of the standard, flight-proven Proton Breeze M configuration and spacecraft insertion history.
“Since its introduction in the fall of 2016, and following the first firm launch order for the vehicle at that time, the Proton Medium has continued to gain traction and interest in the marketplace,” said Kirk Pysher, President of ILS. “Customers continue to look for vehicles that are right-sized for new-generation missions but also provide compelling value and launch vehicle diversity.” Pysher continued, “We look forward to the upcoming launches starting next year.”
About ILS
ILS is a leader in providing launch services for satellite operators and offers a complete array of services and support, from contract arrangements, mission management and on-orbit delivery. ILS markets the Proton Breeze M, Proton Medium, and Angara 1.2 launch services to commercial and government satellite operators worldwide. ILS is a U.S. company headquartered in Reston, VA., near Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.ilslaunch.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005463/en/
CONTACT:
International Launch Services
Karen Soriano, Director of Communications and Customer Relations
+1-571-633-7549
Mobile: +1-571-282-5195
k.soriano@ilslaunch.com
The ILS Proton Medium is an optimized 2-stage vehicle designed to launch single, dual or multiple satellites starting in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
其他財經新聞更多財經新聞
編輯首推
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
- 【STAR】愛戀雙心晶鑽甜蜜女錶-紫/30mm(7T1407-161V-V)
- VICTORINOX瑞士維氏 防滑16用瑞士刀
- 【Ogival】愛其華珠貝真鑽尊容機械女錶-金(30328LK)
- 【A.D.M.J.】小牛毛皮拼接BOSTON BAG(NAVY)
- VICTORINOX瑞士維氏 遊俠安全鎖12用老虎鉗瑞士刀
- Hamilton Khaki Aviation 航空軍用飛行機械錶 H64615135
- 【Diadem】黛亞登 菱格紋雅緻陶瓷腕錶-黑/35mm(8D1407-551D
- 【太星電工】喜馬拉雅多功能立體循環扇
- STORY皮套王 APPLE iPhone 5 / 5S / SE 硬殼式下蓋 客製化
- Booq Boa shift 半弧型電腦後背包
發燒雜誌更多
媽咪寶貝
免驚，孕媽咪做運動超Easy！
孕婦在懷孕階段易出現腰痠背痛、水腫，加上飲食稍不留意即可能發胖，想改善這些狀況可以進行...《詳全文》