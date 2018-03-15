金志錫幼時即有神童之名。然而，他過早展露的才華也為他招來了嫉恨，同行的欺壓竟使他一度幾乎放棄圍棋。我節選了2008年一篇韓文專欄文章中的部分內容譯成英文，而我親愛的朋友@300君一如既往幫我把英譯再翻成了中文。

原文地址： http://www.cyberoro.com/column/column_view.oro?column_no=3963&group

However， Kim Jiseok『s father， Mr。 Kim Hosung』s statement was serious。 He said the boy seemed to fail to adapt to the new circumstance and be bullied by others。 As Kim was stubborn， he probably might not be very obedient to his seniors。 It was said that they shut him in a restroom and turned off the light。 For the timid child， it must have been a nightmare to be locked in a confined space and spend more than an hour in tears。

「……然而，金志錫父親（Kim Hosung）的說法卻非常嚴重。他說志錫無法適應新的環境，受到了欺負。而金志錫又非常倔強，對前輩可能也不夠順從。據說道場的同學們把他關在廁所鎖上門關上了燈。對這個膽怯的孩子來說，被鎖在一個密閉空間哭了幾個小時，一定是噩夢般的經歷。」

Kim was young but he knew about his family『s situation very well； the members were living separately in Gwangju 光州 and Seoul to support him。 For this reason， though he hated Go， he could not tell he wanted to stop studying it。 He wanted to quit it for many times but the expectation for him was so high that he could not even speak out what he thought。 Eventually， he came back to Gwangju when he dropped to 研究生Team 9。 And within a month， his grade dropped to Team 10 again。 His father who was watching Kim anxiously agreed with him to quit Go if he even drops out of Team 10。

「……志錫年紀雖小，但也明白自己家庭的狀況。一家人在光州和首爾兩地分居，就是為了支持他學棋。正因如此，縱使他一度深惡痛絕，但也說不出就此中斷學棋的話來。他好幾次想要放棄，但他身負的期望如此之高，他根本無法說出心中所想。最終，當他的排名下降到研究生9隊的時候，他回到了光州。一個月以後，他的排名繼續下降到10隊。他焦慮的父親看在眼裡，終於答應，如果他再掉出10隊，就同意他放棄圍棋。」

Such a young child was saying he wanted to die。 He was mentally and physically exhausted。

「這麼小小的一個孩子甚至說想要去死。他的精神和身體都消耗殆盡。」

Kim returned to an institute in Gwangju where he learned playing Go for the first time。 He felt comfortable because there were many children of his age。 He participated in 研究生 League shuttling Seoul and Gwangju。 When he returned to Team 4~5， he settled in Seoul again to enter Kwon Gapyong school 權甲龍道場 and succeeded in becoming a professional player only after 3 years。

「金志錫回到了光州的一家培訓機構，也是他最初開始學棋的地方。在那裡有很多和他同齡的孩子，他也因此感覺自在了許多。他參加了研究生圍棋聯賽，在首爾和光州之間坐公交來往。當他的排名回到了4隊到5隊之間的時候，他回到了首爾，進入了權甲龍道場。僅僅三年之後就成功入段，成為一名職業棋手。」

His teacher Kwon『s prescription shows us how seriously the young genius wandered after he had been scarred in his heart。

「權老師對他的評價也顯示了當時這位少年天才在心靈受挫之後，很是走了一段彎路。」

「As Jiseok was already exposed by media as a prodigy at his young age， he easily incurred hatred within his competitor groups of the similar age。 When he came to me， his Go was sick and ruined completely。 He had to study from the very start again。 The special management was required。」

「因為志錫很小就是備受媒體追捧的神童，他很容易招來同齡競爭者的嫉恨。當他來到我這兒的時候，他的棋問題已經很大，也可以說是完全被毀了。他不得不從頭再開始學棋。對他必須用特殊的教學方法。」

「…… I judged the urgent priority is to strengthen his basic skill rather than let him play actual games。 It is not everything for children to get good results in tournaments。 There are many geniuses quietly dying because they missed the timing to strengthen their foundation while being praised as prodigies。」

「……我認為，當務之急是要加強他的基本功，而不是讓他開始實戰。對棋童來說，在比賽中取得好成績並不是最重要的。有很多天才少年悄無聲息地泯然眾人，就是因為他們被盛讚為神童，卻錯過了最好的打基礎的時機。」

「When I teach children， there is a type like Sedol； those who can lose their own color if they get damaged in their style。 They just need to be silently watched and praised。 But Jiseok was another type that is required to be dealt with charisma。」

「我對孩子們講究因材施教，有一種孩子是像李世石那樣的，如果失去了他們獨有的棋風，他們也會因此失色。對這些孩子，你只要靜靜觀察，適時表揚就可以了。但志錫是另外一種，需要老師想辦法給予他指引。」

「He was imaginative and his calculation was very fast。 I was surprised by his assimilation in learning。 Whatever I instruct， he followed。 When it comes to potential， he had no competition。」

「志錫的棋非常富有想像力，計算尤其迅速。我總是驚嘆於他學習的天賦。無論我教什麼，他馬上就能明白。要說到棋上的潛力，他是無可比擬的。」

「。。。。。 At least in terms of reading skill 數目， he would be ranked within top 5。 My school once published a high level 死活 quiz book titled 鬼手魔手。 In a percentage of the correct answer， Cho Cheolhan and Gu Li of China were 55%。 Lee Sedol was 65%。 But Jiseok did better than them。 his score was the highest。」

「別的不說，他數目的手段可以列在前五。我的道場曾經出過一本高難度的死活題集，叫《鬼手魔手》。崔哲瀚和中國的古力可以答對55%，李世石可以做到65%，而金志錫比他們都強，他的得分是最高的。」