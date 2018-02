官宣 | 閔俊麟加盟貴州恆豐

經與廣州富力足球俱樂部及球員本人友好協商后達成一致,球員閔俊麟正式轉會加盟貴州恆豐足球俱樂部,合同為期三年,至2020年底,若2020賽季出場率達到70%,則自動續約至2021年底。

閔俊麟1994年出生於四川,身高178cm,司職中場。閔俊麟出道於廣州富力,2016賽季租借加盟至港超R&F富力隊;2017賽季租借加盟貴州恆豐,代表球隊出戰28場,打入3粒進球、貢獻2次助攻,跑動距離位列全隊第一。

閔俊麟球風硬朗,為人低調率真,租借加盟僅一年便以優異的發揮贏得了廣大貴州球迷的喜愛。希望小閔能夠繼續拼搏,在未來的賽場上為貴州足球貢獻更多的力量!

歡迎你,親愛的閔俊麟!

Official Announcement | Min Junlin moved to Guizhou Hengfeng FC

Guangzhou R&F and Guizhou Hengfeng FC reached an agreement that the player Min Junlin officially transferred to Hengfeng FC with a contract of 3 years until the end of 2020. The contract will extend to 2021 if his appearance ratio is over 70% in the season of 2020.

Born in Sichuan in 1994, Min Junlin is a midfielder with the height of 178cm. He starts the football career in Guangzhou R&F. In 2017, he joined Hengfeng FC by loan and played 28 matches with 3 goals and 2 assists. He also comes first of the whole team with regard to the average running distance.

Welcome, Min Junlin. Keep fighting and be more powerful