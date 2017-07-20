















The nation's first locally built satellite is now on its way to the United States where it will be launched. Formosat-5 is expected to arrive at a California air force base in the early morning of August 25th. Once launched, it will stay in orbit and operate for 5 years.Taiwan's first self-designed high definition Formosat-5 was transported from the National Space Organization in Hsinchu to a hangar in Taoyuan International Airport. Formosat-5 is on its way to the United States.==CHANG HAN-PEN Director, Formosat-5 Project==There is another scientific payload on the Formosat-5. This payload is able to measure ionosphere and transmit data to us. Those data are very helpful to our domestic space science research.==CHANG KUEI-HSIANG Director, Nat'l Space Organization==In addition to all follow-up procedures, we can process by ourselves all images captured and transmitted. This is the most important value of Formosat-5.Formosat-5 cost NT$5.7 billion with a completion of 6.5 years. It is destined for California around midnight of July 19, and is scheduled to launch on August 25 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Formosat-5 will operate for a five-year space mission.==CHANG CHENG-HAO General Manager, TACT Logistics==We concern about precisions of the satellite, therefore we paid extra attentions particularly on temperature control and vibration reduction.Formosat-5 is replacing Formosat-2 as an image capturing mission in the space. The images could be used on disaster prevention, homeland security, environmental monitoring and science research. Formosat-5 is an important milestone to show Taiwan's capability on making advanced satellites.TRNASLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN台灣第一顆自主研發、高解析度遙測衛星「福衛五號」，今天下午送抵桃園機場，將在午夜啟程前往美國，預計8月25號凌晨，在美國加州發射升空，執行為期5年的太空任務。工作人員用八噸堆高機小心翼翼移動福衛五號。台灣第一顆自主研發高解析度遙測衛星「福爾摩沙衛星五號」，19號上午從新竹國家太空中心起運，用大型氣墊拖板車載運到桃園機場，下午1點抵達華儲公司停機坪旁的倉庫。==福衛五號計畫主持人 張和本==我們五號上面還有一個科學的酬載從這個酬載可以量回電離層很有用的資料回來幫助國內的太空科學研究==太空中心主任 張桂祥==除了後續整個衛星影像的拍攝(傳回)以外呢從頭到尾(自行)這樣來完成這個是福衛五號最重要的價值耗資57億台幣，歷經6年半，福衛五號在夜間11點50分搭乘華航貨機啟程赴美，預計台灣時間8月25號凌晨2點50分，在范登堡空軍基地發射升空，執行為期5年的太空任務。==華儲公司總經理 張程皓==怕影響衛星的精密度所以溫控跟震動是我們特別要注意的然而福衛五號升空後，除了延續去年8月除役的「福衛二號」遙測任務，拍攝影像用在防災勘災、提供國土安全、環境監控、科學研究等用途外，更是代表台灣有能力自製先進衛星的重要里程碑。記者詹淑雲 桃園報導