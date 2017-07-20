FORMOSAT 5 SETS OFF FOR CALIFORNIA|福衛五號昨夜運美 8/25在美升空執行任務公視 (2017-07-20 00:00)
The nation's first locally built satellite is now on its way to the United States where it will be launched. Formosat-5 is expected to arrive at a California air force base in the early morning of August 25th. Once launched, it will stay in orbit and operate for 5 years.
Taiwan's first self-designed high definition Formosat-5 was transported from the National Space Organization in Hsinchu to a hangar in Taoyuan International Airport. Formosat-5 is on its way to the United States.
==CHANG HAN-PEN Director, Formosat-5 Project==
There is another scientific payload on the Formosat-5. This payload is able to measure ionosphere and transmit data to us. Those data are very helpful to our domestic space science research.
==CHANG KUEI-HSIANG Director, Nat'l Space Organization==
In addition to all follow-up procedures, we can process by ourselves all images captured and transmitted. This is the most important value of Formosat-5.
Formosat-5 cost NT$5.7 billion with a completion of 6.5 years. It is destined for California around midnight of July 19, and is scheduled to launch on August 25 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Formosat-5 will operate for a five-year space mission.
==CHANG CHENG-HAO General Manager, TACT Logistics==
We concern about precisions of the satellite, therefore we paid extra attentions particularly on temperature control and vibration reduction.
Formosat-5 is replacing Formosat-2 as an image capturing mission in the space. The images could be used on disaster prevention, homeland security, environmental monitoring and science research. Formosat-5 is an important milestone to show Taiwan's capability on making advanced satellites.
TRNASLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN
台灣第一顆自主研發、高解析度遙測衛星「福衛五號」，今天下午送抵桃園機場，將在午夜啟程前往美國，預計8月25號凌晨，在美國加州發射升空，執行為期5年的太空任務。
工作人員用八噸堆高機小心翼翼移動福衛五號。台灣第一顆自主研發高解析度遙測衛星「福爾摩沙衛星五號」，19號上午從新竹國家太空中心起運，用大型氣墊拖板車載運到桃園機場，下午1點抵達華儲公司停機坪旁的倉庫。
==福衛五號計畫主持人 張和本==
我們五號上面
還有一個科學的酬載
從這個酬載可以量回電離層
很有用的資料回來
幫助國內的太空科學研究
==太空中心主任 張桂祥==
除了後續整個
衛星影像的拍攝(傳回)以外呢
從頭到尾(自行)這樣來完成
這個是福衛五號最重要的價值
耗資57億台幣，歷經6年半，福衛五號在夜間11點50分搭乘華航貨機啟程赴美，預計台灣時間8月25號凌晨2點50分，在范登堡空軍基地發射升空，執行為期5年的太空任務。
==華儲公司總經理 張程皓==
怕影響衛星的精密度
所以溫控跟震動
是我們特別要注意的
然而福衛五號升空後，除了延續去年8月除役的「福衛二號」遙測任務，拍攝影像用在防災勘災、提供國土安全、環境監控、科學研究等用途外，更是代表台灣有能力自製先進衛星的重要里程碑。
記者詹淑雲 桃園報導
為什麼有人無法吃辣，有人卻無辣不歡？吃辣可以訓練嗎？吃辣能不能減重？吃辣會不會傷胃？...《詳全文》