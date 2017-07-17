















As swarms of summer visitors arrived in Kenting, the overflow of trash is becoming bigger and bigger of a problem. A tourist from Hong Kong recently took a video of a transformer box on the streets of Kenting, and apparently it looks less like a transformer box than it does a big pile of trash.====Those are not trash cans!Even someone shouted "those are not trash cans," but visitors at Kenting Main Street kept on leaving trashes on top of the transformer boxes next to Kenting Police Station. A Hong Kong tourist recorded this image and told a Taiwanese friend to submit it to police.==LOCAL RESIDENT==So many trashes left behind during holidays. There are many food stalls here, and when people finishing eating, they show a bad habit by littering. Then our environment has become dirty.==CHU CHIH-HUI Deputy Chief, Kenting Police Station==We always tell visitors not to litter. We also set up signs telling people not to litter. We do clean afterwards.Local stores and stalls also are troubled by littering problem, they once told county government to set up more trash cans, but county bureau said, visitors may not necessarily obey.==LU TAI-YING Director, Pingtung Environmental Protection Bureau==It's their littering habit. If one or two persons litter, then everyone follows and people keep on littering. I think they have demonstrated an unnecessary behavior. It is very disappointing to see such public morality.The bureau said to fine violators from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, and the bureau is to discuss with highway department the option of setting up more trash cans.TRANSLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN暑假是墾丁旅遊旺季，但墾丁大街的垃圾問題，也隨著人潮再度浮現，有香港遊客拍到，墾丁派出所前的變電箱，被大街遊客當成垃圾箱，不斷往上面堆放垃圾，並且透過台灣友人，向相關單位反應，屏東縣環保局決定今晚前往稽查。一旁有人大喊，這裡不是垃圾筒，但墾丁大街滿滿人潮，還是有人持續把垃圾，往路邊的變電箱放，不顧旁邊就是墾丁派出所，沒公德心的行徑，被香港遊客拍下，透過台灣友人向相關單位檢舉。==當地居民==在假日的時候垃圾是很多因為畢竟攤販多然後大家吃完東西有時候習慣不太好隨手丟附近會變得比較髒亂==墾丁派出所副所長 朱之輝==我們會 我們都會勸導而且我們還有設置告示牌請他們不要亂丟然後我們還會再清理當地店家和攤販對墾丁大街人潮亂丟垃圾，也感到困擾，曾經爭取設置垃圾筒，不過屏東縣環保局表示，大街已有幾處垃圾筒，但遊客不一定遵守。==屏東縣環保局長 魯台營==他們就是習慣嘛就是如果有一兩個人丟了結果大家就會跟著好像就這樣一直丟一直丟我覺得這個展現出一個非常要不得的行為這種公德心非常令人覺得很失望環保局強調今晚就前往稽查，罰1200元到6千元不等，也會再與管轄街丁大街的公路單位，討論是否增設垃圾筒。記者 王介村 孟昭權 屏東報導