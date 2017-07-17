















Two Singaporean women were found to be carrying excess amounts of New Taiwan Dollars at Terminal 1 of Taoyuan Airport on the night of the 15th. A total of NT$798,000 was confiscated from them. This is the second confiscation of NT dollars from outbound passengers since the amended Money Laundering Control Act came into effect on June 28. The Aviation Police Bureau advises the public to declare cash they are carrying in compliance with the law, or risk confiscation.Two Singaporean women planning to take a Scoot flight to Singapore Saturday night were found to be carrying NT$998,000 in cash at the Taoyuan Airport security line. NT$798,000 were confiscated in accordance with the amended Money Laundering Control Act. This is the second time since the law went into effect on June 28 that excess NTD has been confiscated.==HSU LIEN-HSIANG Captain, Security Insp. Brig. Div. 1, Aviation Police Bureau==It has only been a bit more than two weeks since the new Money Laundering Control Act came into effect, but there have already been two instances of NTD smuggling found. A total of around NT$1.1 million has been confiscated.So far, four people have run afoul of the new laws; each was able to keep NT$100,000, with the remaining amount of over NT$1.1 million in total confiscated. Many members of the general public remain unaware of the new rules.==MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC==(How much can you bring in NTD when you go abroad?)I think it's under NT$300,000? But I'm not sure.==MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC==The maximum? I think it's NT$200,000. More and it can be confiscated.It can't be confiscated. How is that possible?It's true. It goes to the government.==MEMBER OF THE PUBLIC==It's NT$100,000. (What if you bring more?) It will be confiscated at customs.The Aviation Police Bureau said that arriving and departing passengers may carry up to NT$100,000, RMB20,000, or the equivalent of US$10,000 of other currencies in cash. All excess amounts must be declared, or it will be confiscated.TRANSLATED BY：JOHN CHEN2名新加坡籍女子，昨天夜間搭乘酷航班機飛往新加坡，在第一航廈安檢線，被查獲攜帶超額新台幣，依法沒入79萬8千元，這是繼6月28號洗錢防制法新制實施後，航警局查獲第二起新台幣超帶沒入案件，也呼籲民眾超額部份要申報，否則就會遭到沒入處分。2名新加坡籍女子，週六夜間搭乘23點25分酷航班機飛往新加坡，在桃園機場第一航廈安檢線，被查獲攜帶超額新台幣99萬8千元，依法被海關沒入79萬8千元，這是繼6月28號洗錢防制法新制實施後，航警局查獲第二起新台幣超帶沒入案件。==航空警察局安檢隊第一隊隊長 許連祥==洗錢防制法實施至今僅2個多禮拜已經查獲二起台幣走私案一共被沒入新台幣110萬左右二起案件總共查獲4人超帶新台幣新台幣152萬1千元，依法發還每人10萬元新台幣，一共沒入112萬1千元。而洗錢防治新法上路2個多禮拜，還是有很多民眾搞不清楚狀況。==民眾==（出國呀 台幣最多可以帶多少錢)我想像中是30萬 30萬以內但我不知道對不對==民眾==最多喔 好像20萬吧 超過就可能沒收不可能沒收啦 怎麼可能會沒收對呀 存入國庫呀==民眾==10萬塊(超過會怎樣)就是海關那邊會沒入航警局也呼籲民眾，依現行法令規定，出入境旅客攜帶新臺幣現鈔10萬元、人民幣2萬元、外幣1萬美元以上都需要向海關申報，否則就會遭到沒入處分。記者詹淑雲 桃園報導