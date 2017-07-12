















Recently, New Taipei City government has towed over 900 oBikes for illegal parking. Yesterday, oBike criticized the city government's actions said that it will file an appeal this week. New Taipei City government in response, said they welcome the idea of sharing economy but they acted according to the law, and that the local government has the right to regulate the kinds of vehicles parked in parking spaces.New Taipei City government has cracked down on oBikes for several days. On Jul.11, oBike, upset with its bikes being towed away, made a statement and said that it did try to negotiate with the local government before placing the bikes in general parking spaces. However, the New Taipei City government never gave it a chance to communicate about the issue. oBike also said that the local government attempted to damage the business's image by recognizing that the bikes were illegally parked.== WANG YEN-TING oBike general manager==We have doubts about the announcement made by the New Taipei City government. Doubting its legality, we will file an appeal to the local government this week.== ERIC CHU New Taipei City mayor==We welcome sharing rides and low carbon vehicles. However, either of them should follow regulations.New Taipei City government's transportation department said that according to the Parking Lot Act, Article 13, local government has the right to regulate the kinds of vehicles parked in parking spaces. It said that oBike failed to provide supporting measures when placing such a large number of bikes in parking areas. The reason why oBike is recognized illegal is because it has taken up too many public scooter parking spaces. Transportation experts said that sharing rides have become a trend. Before relevant regulations are set, the local government can arrange oBike to operate in local communities.== LEE KER-TSUNG Asst. Prof., Dept. of Transport Mngemet. Feng Chia University==The community can provide parking spaces for oBike and let residents make use of o Bikes. oBike can serve as a shuttle bike to transfer residents from their homes, companies or schools to the nearest public service transportation.==resident==However, there may be doubts about security, if strangers are able to access to the community.Experts said that when oBike first started its business in China, it had illegal parking problems as well. The bikes were even thrown into the water by some residents. The problems were finally solved after the Chinese government negotiated with oBike, and made a self-government ordinance. As the sharing economy trend prevails, Taiwan's government should think about how to regulate both businesses and consumers to achieve a win-win situation.TRANSLATED BY：ARIEL HSIEH不滿新北市政府連日拖吊，oBike業者上午會同律師出面，發表聲明，強調在投放車輛前會與地方政府協調，但新北市政府從未給予協調空間，業者認為新北市政府強行將合法投放變成違規，營造oBike大量違規假象。==oBike業者 王妍婷==對於新北市公告的話我們其實是有部分的疑慮我們懷疑它的合法性所以在本週會正式跟新北市政府這邊提起訴願==新北市長 朱立倫==只要是分享型或者是低碳型的我們基本上歡迎但是它必須在法令規範的範圍內新北市交通局表示，依照停車場法第13條，地方政府有權公告，規範停車場的停車種類，因oBike業者沒有做好配套就大量投車，佔用公眾機車停車格造成困擾，才會依法禁停。交通學者則建議，共享運具已經是趨勢，在相關法規還沒有完備前，地方政府或許可以輔導業者進入社區。==逢甲大學運管系副教授 李克聰==深入社區的話只要各型的社區 提供停車的空間基本上我們的民眾就可以利用在家裡或者到我們公司學校最後一哩的接駁到我們大眾運輸的場站==民眾==可是這樣社區會不會有安全的疑慮對啊 陌生人都到社區裡面這樣子學者分析，oBike剛進入中國時，也有違規停車等亂象，甚至還有民眾把oBike丟到水裡，最後也是由政府和業者協商，訂出自治規範。在共享趨勢之下，政府也應該思考，修訂相關法規，約束業者與消費者。