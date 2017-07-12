MORE INSPECTIONS OF ELECTRONIC DEVICES ON US FLIGHTS|赴美攜比手機大電子產品 7/17起加強抽檢公視 (2017-07-12 00:00)
From July 17, any electronic devices larger than a mobile phone, including game consoles and cameras will be subject to random inspections at Taoyuan International Airport for flights bound for the US. The airport advises passengers to arrive early to check-in for US flights.
Most people travel with electronic devices such as small laptops and notebooks. From July 17, due to US requirements, any electronic devices larger than a mobile phone, including game consoles and cameras will be randomly inspected before passengers are allowed to board flights to the US.
==passenger==
If there is enough time, they should be able to inspect them carefully.
==passenger==
Because luggage handlers are very rough with the luggage so you wouldn't dare to put it in luggage, as you are afraid it would be damaged or stolen. So it's difficult.
The US says that some terrorists install detonation devices in electronic devices, so the US has asked the international community to check electronic devices prior to take-off for adaptions, cracks, and so on. The Civil Aeronautics Administration estimates that the checks will take at least three minutes, so with so many people carrying electronic products, it will increase the check-in time, affecting normal flight take-off.
==CHEN CHIA-YU Prof., Shih Hsin University Tourism Dept. ==
When doing security checks through departure in Taiwan the lines aren't differentiated for flights to the US, so for people's need to be early for their departure time, and for their arrival at the airport for check-in.
However, due to strengthened random checks of passengers on US flights, they will have to wait for longer. The CAA says that passengers should arrive early at the airport, or wrap up their electronic devices securely in bubble wrap and place them in checked luggage, to avoid the lengthy process of random checks.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
為配合美國飛安要求，從下週一7月17號起，赴美班機旅客，攜帶比手機大的電子產品，像是平板、筆記型電腦、遊戲機及相機等，在桃園機場登機前，都會進一步抽檢，民航局建議赴美旅客提早到機場，以免延誤行程。
不少民眾出國時，都會隨身攜帶平版電腦或筆電，但配合美國飛安要求，從下週一7月17號起，只要是赴美班機的旅客，攜帶比手機大的電子產品，像是平板、筆記型電腦、電子書、DVD播放機、遊戲機及相機等，在桃園國際機場第一、二航廈登機門前，都要進一步抽檢。
==民眾==
時間充裕允許的話
應該還是會讓他慢慢檢查
==民眾==
他們(工作人員)對行李蠻粗魯的
就會怕放裡面(託運電子產品)
會被摔壞 或是被人家拿走很麻煩
根據美國情資顯示，有部分恐怖份子會在電子產品上安裝爆裂裝置，因此美國要求全世界赴美班機在起飛前，得先檢查這些電子產品，是否有經過改造，有無爆裂物等，民航局初步估計，檢查一樣至少需要3分鐘，一旦太多人攜帶、或是帶了太多的電子產品，就可能增加檢查時間，影響航班正常起飛。
==世新大學觀光系教授 陳家瑜==
因為在安檢的時候
尤其是台灣通關的時候
他並不會去區分是美國線
或是其他部份 所以可能未來
大家在到機場準備出發的時候
到機場的時間 要多準備一點
不過也因為加強抽檢的關係，以後要飛往美國的旅客，可能要排更長的隊伍等待安檢，民航局建議旅客可提早到機場，或將電子產品完全關機後，用衣物或氣泡袋等防撞材質包裹，放置於託運行李內，以免因為抽檢延誤行程。
