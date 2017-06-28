















The controversy over Asia Cement Corporation's mining rights extension continues. On Jun. 27, Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu said at the corporation's shareholder meeting that it will listen to different voices and follow government regulations. Hsu also played a short video to showcase the corporation's environmental efforts, trying to reverse its negative image. However, Hsu emphasized that Taiwan cannot give up on the domestic cement industry and rely purely on imports.At Asia Cement Corporation's Sincheng mining zone, an aerial view shows deep excavations. According to Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu, the deep quarry can be transformed into a lake and used for fish farming. On Jun.27, he defended his earlier claim at the corporation's shareholders' meeting held in the morning, and said that it is a common practice in many developed countries.== DOUGLAS HSU Far Eastern Group chairman ==In the future, it can be used for fish farming. I don't think there is any wrong with the idea of transforming a mining zone into a lake.== PAN CHENG-CHENG Citizen of the Earth==He knows nothing about the situation of residents living in the mining area. How ignorant and cold-blooded can he be to say something like this?Environmental groups lashed out at Hsu, saying that his claim was unreasonable. They also criticized Hsu for not conducting any environmental impact assessment. At the beginning of the meeting, Hsu swallowed his pride during his speech. He said that Asia Cement Corp will keep learning, listen to different voices, and follow government regulations. To reverse Asia Cement Corp's negative image, Hsu played a 12-minute video to showcase its environmental afforestation effort in the mining zone.==ASIA CEMENT VIDEO==Over the past decade, we have placed 600 thousand green geo bags.In the video, there were no deep, huge mining pits. The video was about how the corporation paid to achieve a green environment at the mining zone. When talking about the cement industry's sales volume, Hsu emphasized that Taiwan cannot be fully dependent on imports.== DOUGLAS HSU Chair, Far Eastern Group ==Now some even suggested that Taiwan should give up the cement industry and import all cement from abroad.== PAN CHENG-CHENG Citizen of the Earth==We are not calling for reform of the mining industry or review of government policy on the cement industry. What we are asking for has always been a reasonable system to produce and sell cement.Last Sunday, environmental groups and indigenous people gathered in front of the Presidential Office to protest against Asia Cement Corp's mining rights extension. They asked the government to withdraw the extension and make amendments to the Mining Law immediately. DPP legislators have already made related proposals, which will be discussed in the second extraordinary session in July.TRANSLATED BY ARIEL HSIEH亞泥礦權展延爭議不斷，面對外界批評，今天上午亞泥股東會，遠東集團董事長徐旭東，一開場致詞就放低身段，直說亞泥不覺得委屈，會學習、包容，並遵循國家法令，還拍了一段12分鐘的影片"看見亞泥"，試圖為亞泥平反。不過對於挖礦養魚說，他仍堅持自己沒有錯。另外他也強調，水泥是不可能去掉的行業，不可能全部仰賴進口。亞泥新城山礦區，洞是愈挖愈深，愈挖愈大，遠東集團董事長徐旭東，說可儲水、養魚，這樣的說法，並非口誤，他今天上午在亞泥股東會上，再次重申，說他沒有錯，而且先進國家也這麼做==遠東集團董事長 徐旭東==我說將來養魚弄成一個好的湖可以拿回去那也不是不對啊==地球公民基金會 潘正正==對於居民的狀況完全的無知跟冷血才能講出一再堅持這樣子一個有問題的說法徐旭東的"養魚說"，環團痛批根本是"硬坳"，難不成是想發展養殖業，而且沒做過環境風險評估，簡直異想天開。其實上午亞泥股東會，徐旭東可是有備而來，一開始致詞，先是放低姿態，直說亞泥不覺得委屈，會學習、包容，並遵循國家法令，會中還播放了一段12分鐘的短片，"看見亞泥"，試圖扭轉形象==ns畫面:看見亞泥(來源:亞泥)==10年來我們堆了60萬包的植生土包影片內容，看不到又深有大的礦坑，而是亞泥怎麼在新城山礦區，綠美化！同時對水泥產業營銷情況，徐旭東再三強調，水泥不可能，全仰賴進口。==遠東集團董事長 徐旭東==現在還有人說水泥不要了全部進口好了==地球公民基金會 潘正正==現在喊的這些礦業改革或水泥業的這個政策檢討是要去消滅全台灣的水泥業我們在訴求的一直都是一個合理的水泥自產自銷的一個體系上週日環團與當地原住民，在總統府凱道前抗議，要求撤銷亞泥礦權展延，並立即修改礦業法，民進黨立委已提案，計畫在七月中，第二次臨時會排入議程.記者 黃立偉 張梓嘉 陳保羅 台北報導