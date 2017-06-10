















The weather recently has been very hot and in Taitung, there was the first case of someone actually dying from the heat. An Indonesian laborer died from dehydration and heat stroke. The National Health Administration revealed that over the past six months, 83 people had sought emergency hospital treatment due to heat stroke and 69 of these were in the three days from June 6 to 8. Medical staff urged anyone working outside to drink lots of water and take regular breaks.On June 7 in Orchid Island's Kaiyuan Harbor, two Indonesian workers were unloading goods and were sent to emergency when they became ill. One was revived, but the other was too hot, could not be cooled down and died. Medical staff said although temperatures were not officially at 37 and 38 degrees, there were already many cases of heatstroke.==CHU PO-LING Dir., TSGH PTHS Center==During winter we get used to colder weather and have not yet adjusted to the heat, so when summer first starts, there are more people who get heat stroke.The NHA said that since June 83 people sought emergency treatment for heatstroke and 69 of these were in the three days from June 6 to 8. Medical staff reminded those who work outside to stay hydrated and take breaks.==CHU PO-LING Dir., TSGH PTHS Center ==Wearing light colors or white helps to reflect the sun and light clothes dissipate heat better. You must drink according to the weather, the hotter it is the more you need to drink, and the longer you need to rest.The Central Weather Bureau said On June 7, a record high temperature of 35.5 Celsius was reached in Taipei, but in previous year at the start of June there had been temperatures of 36 Celsius and this weekend would be hot.==CHEN WEI-LIANG CWB forecaster==From last Thursday to this Sunday, a high-pressure area in the Pacific is expanding and the effects of the sun heating up the ground will be very obvious, temperatures around midday will be from 34 to 36 Celsius.The NHA reminded the public that as soon as they felt their body temperature rise, skin becomes hot and red, heart speed up, they should take off hot clothes and shower with cold water to bring down body temperature and seek medical treatment if they feel uncomfortable.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR這幾天高溫炎熱，台東發生入夏以來，第1起被熱死案例，一名印尼籍外勞，因為熱衰竭死亡，國健署統計，6月以來已經有83人次，因為中暑掛急診，6號到8號3天，就有69人次！醫生提醒戶外工作者，一定要補充足夠水分，並且適時休息。在大太陽下熱氣逼人，一下子就滿身汗，7日在台東蘭嶼開元港，就有兩名印尼籍外勞，一早在太陽底下裝卸貨物，結果身體不適送醫急救，其中一人體溫回穩，另外一人因熱衰竭死亡。醫生表示，雖然這幾天高溫並未到達37、38度的紀錄，但因為剛入夏，中暑的案例會特別多。==三總中暑防治中心主任 朱柏齡==經過了一個冬天我們適應了冷的生活以後對熱還沒有完全適應所以在夏天剛開始天氣剛熱的時候這時候中暑的人會特別多國健署統計顯示，從6月至今，已有83人次因為熱傷害掛急診，從6日到8日這三天，就有69人次，醫生特別提醒戶外工作者，一定要補充足夠的水分。==三總中暑防治中心主任 朱柏齡==穿著顏色比較淡可以反射陽光比較輕薄而且透氣的衣服而且要按照天氣來喝水天氣愈熱喝的水就要愈多而且休息的時間就要愈久氣象局表示，台北在7號創下入夏最高溫35.5度，但在往年的6月初，就曾創下36度的高溫，這個周末假期，也是高溫炎熱的天氣。==中央氣象局預報員 陳維良==週四開始一直到週日這段時間太平洋高壓的勢力正在逐漸伸展當中太陽對地面的加熱作用也會效率明顯中午前後高溫多半都會上升到34到36度國健署也提醒民眾，一旦發現自己體溫升高、皮膚乾熱變紅、心跳加速，頭痛噁心甚至抽筋、昏迷等症狀，要迅速離開高溫環境，先鬆脫衣物，用水擦拭身體設法降溫，立即就醫。記者 陳姝君 陳昌維 吳嘉堡 台北報導。