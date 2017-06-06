SHENMU VILLAGE TOPOGRAPHY VULNERABLE TO LANDSLIDES|南投神木村梅雨釀災 學者:遷村為上策公視 (2017-06-06 00:00)
Meanwhile in central Taiwan, the recent rain also caused landslides at Nantou's Shenmu Village, washing away 6 buildings this time. In fact, the village experiences landfalls everytime there is heavy rain or a typhoon. After studying local topography, experts say that the only solution may be relocation.
The recent rain lead to further landslides in Shenmu Village in Nantou's Hsinyi District. The local bridge was washed away, as were six buildings, frightening onlookers. The local administration office is repairing the riverbanks and guarantees other residents' properties will be safe. A group which has been filming the area from the air over a long period says that it is difficult to prevent landslides in the area.
==HSIAO YUAN-CHAN aerial photography group==
We need to emphasize that this is a totally natural phenomenon, as the river moves downwards, the rocks or the mountain wall lose support over time and so anything that is above, will naturally will fall down, there will be more
upstream collapse, this is called source erosion.
The group says that Shenmu village is only about four kilometers away from the Aiyuzi River, but the difference in altitude is 1,400 meters. The steep mountains and layered rock geology, coupled with three streams converging mean that every time there is heavy rain, both residents and property are at risk of rockfall and landslide.
== SU MIAO-BIN Prof. National Chung Hsing University Dept. Civil Engineering==
Shenmu Village has several rivers that converge there so due to this topography, landslide is severe, it is dangerous and it is not easy to make it safe, so our opinion is that the best option is to move the village to another location. Its not a suitable residential area.
Nantou County Government and Nantou City are jointly constructing sustainable and affordable housing and hope that the villagers will move. Currently about 30 percent of the villages' 307 households residents, around 117 people have moved into sustainable housing. Those who are not willing to move need to be evacuated every time there is a typhoon or other weather event.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
