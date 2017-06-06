















As people across Taiwan respond to damage dealt by the recent rain bomb, a stretch of beach along the nation's northern coast, known as the Baisha Bay, has lost much of its sandy beach. Most of the white sand has been washed away by a nearby river, which turned into a torrent due to the rain.Visitors stand and look out to see but instead of the famous white sands of Baisha Bay, they are standing on crushed gravel. Due to the extremely torrential rain, the Bajia River which flows into the sea at Baisha, became a torrent and washed away the bridge and river banks. The sandy beach was also washed away leaving just cliffs.==MR. LUO ==I don't know how many tons of sand it would take to make it flat again, the riverbed needs to move back to its original position, otherwise the beach can't be maintained.The wide stretch of sandy beach has been reduced to gravelly sections. Frequent visitors to the bay were dismayed at how much the scene had changed. During the heavy rain, the business owners on one side of the beach were afraid as they watched the swollen river wash away the bridge and water enter their properties.==MR. LEE business owner==In fifty years, this has never happened, no matter how strong the typhoons were, this never happened.The businesses right on the beach estimate that they will lose business from thousands of visitors each weekend. New Taipei City Government and the Tourism Bureau went to inspect the damage and will first repair the riverbanks to avoid further damage.==KUO CHEN-LING Sec-Gen. North coast and Kuanyin Scenic Area==Within three days we will make some repairs to prevent further damage and the Water Resources Agency will repair the riverbanks.As a large area of sand has been washed away, replacing the sand naturally will take at least six months. The bay will remain open to the public except for the parts directly under repair.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR受到梅雨鋒面影響，新北市石門區的知名景點白沙灣，大片沙灘被大水沖刷流失，金黃色海灘變成斷崖，復育時間至少要半年。遊客站在石頭上遠眺海景，但他們腳底下踩的這一大片碎石帶，其實在幾天前還是沙灘，受到上週末梅雨鋒面帶來的強降雨影響，白沙灣旁的八甲溪暴漲，湍急河水衝出河道，堤防便橋全毀外，沙灘也被沖刷成斷崖。==遊客 駱先生==我不知道要多少噸的沙才可以填平 而且大前提是它的河道還必須沿著原來的地方出去它才有辦法再保住那一塊沙灘原本是綿延整片的黃金色沙灘，現在被切成好幾塊，常常造訪白沙灣的遊客，看到景色全變樣十分感嘆，而一旁的商家，在大雨當時拍下河水暴漲的畫面，眼睜睜看著大水不斷沖刷直到便橋斷裂，整排的店家也都進水，損失慘重。==白沙灣商家 李先生==五十年來從來沒有發生過以前的颱風再怎麼大也不會這樣原本緊鄰海攤，因為便橋被沖毀，業者估計暑期旺季至少一個週末損失上千名遊客的生意，新北市政府和觀光局上午也前往會勘，當務之急是先修復河道，以免又有大雨。==北海岸及觀音山風管處秘書 郭振陵==三天之內就會把一些防災的部分做好 避免災損擴大那(水利局)最快會在半年內把河堤做好因流失的沙灘面廣大，河道修復後，除了人工，還得借助潮汐等自然力量運沙，復育期估計至少超過半年，不過在修復期間，除了施工地點，白沙灣仍然會對外開放。薛宜家 沈志明 新北市報導