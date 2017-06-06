德意志銀行 德意志銀行研究所





The newsBloomberg has reported that the Government is planning to sell its 51% stakein HPCL to ONGC. The stake is valued at around USD4.5 billion at currentmarket price and will be sold for cash (instead of a merger). Per Bloomberg,this shouldn't trigger an open offer as the stake is being transferred to agovernment company. This whole exercise, if true, will be in line with the planannounced in February to create an oil major in India.



What does this mean for credit ratings?Moody's rates ONGC above the sovereign at Baa2, hence will likely be more atrisk than S&P that rates it same as sovereign at BBB-. However, our base caseis that even Moody's won't take any negative rating action for now. A risk isthat ONGC buys government's stakes in IOCL and/or BPCL in the future (in linewith the country's goal to create an oil giant), or if ONGC has to make an openoffer for the remaining stake in HPCL.



Separately, we also don't foresee Moody's changing its issuer/bond rating(Ba1/Ba2) on the new HPCL-Mittal Energy as we think HPCL itself won't beupgraded. However, it will be interesting to see if Fitch uses this as an excuseto bring their rating (BB/BB-) in line with Moody's. Change in HPCL'sownership shouldn't trigger the CoC put in HPCL-Mittal Energy 2027s.



Bond viewWe switched our Sell recommendation from the ONGC 2026s to Oil India2027s (G+170bp bid) in the Asia Credit Monthly published this morning as thetwo bonds are trading almost flat in G-spread terms. ONGC has alsounderperformed this year. Our view is that Oil India should trade 10-15bpwider than ONGC. Plus, we remain negative on oil, a view we have held for awhile now. Key upside risk for Oil India is a recovery in oil price.