Asia Credit:ONGC to acquire government's stake in HPCL?北京新浪網 (2017-06-06 17:31)
德意志銀行 德意志銀行研究所
The newsBloomberg has reported that the Government is planning to sell its 51% stakein HPCL to ONGC. The stake is valued at around USD4.5 billion at currentmarket price and will be sold for cash (instead of a merger). Per Bloomberg,this shouldn't trigger an open offer as the stake is being transferred to agovernment company. This whole exercise, if true, will be in line with the planannounced in February to create an oil major in India.
What does this mean for credit ratings?Moody's rates ONGC above the sovereign at Baa2, hence will likely be more atrisk than S&P that rates it same as sovereign at BBB-. However, our base caseis that even Moody's won't take any negative rating action for now. A risk isthat ONGC buys government's stakes in IOCL and/or BPCL in the future (in linewith the country's goal to create an oil giant), or if ONGC has to make an openoffer for the remaining stake in HPCL.
Separately, we also don't foresee Moody's changing its issuer/bond rating(Ba1/Ba2) on the new HPCL-Mittal Energy as we think HPCL itself won't beupgraded. However, it will be interesting to see if Fitch uses this as an excuseto bring their rating (BB/BB-) in line with Moody's. Change in HPCL'sownership shouldn't trigger the CoC put in HPCL-Mittal Energy 2027s.
Bond viewWe switched our Sell recommendation from the ONGC 2026s to Oil India2027s (G+170bp bid) in the Asia Credit Monthly published this morning as thetwo bonds are trading almost flat in G-spread terms. ONGC has alsounderperformed this year. Our view is that Oil India should trade 10-15bpwider than ONGC. Plus, we remain negative on oil, a view we have held for awhile now. Key upside risk for Oil India is a recovery in oil price.
其他財經新聞更多財經新聞
編輯首推
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
- LouiseC. 一見鍾情包(臘感牛皮)--藍色02C32-0035A09
- LooCa護背型三線天絲獨立筒床墊(雙人)
- CASIO 卡西歐 Baby-G 夏日海軍風配色運動腕錶-BA-110TR-7A
- HOGAN Donna 縫製亮片LOGO設計皮革拼接休閒鞋(粉色)
- 【OGIRL】馬卡龍色格紋七分袖長版上衣
- LooCa 黑絲絨竹炭5cm記憶床墊-加大
- 【HAKERS 哈克士】女 Primaloft機能羽絨外套(紫紅/玫紅)
- 【ATUNAS 歐都納】男款防曬透氣輕薄外套 A-G1604M 芒黃
- MARC By Marc Jacobs 時空詩人知性錶-金框/咖啡(MBM1316)
- 【OGIRL】日式優雅半包袖洋裝