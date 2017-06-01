To help move people trapped in Hualien after the main highway connecting it with Northern Taiwan was cut off by rockslides, the government has been working with boat operators to establish an alternative route on the sea. Many are now hoping this temporary arrangement can continue at least until an ongoing improvement project for the highway is completed. But the boat operators shy away from commitment.



Due to the Suhua Highway termination, many people had waited in Hualien even their vacations were over. Most of them did not want to take a circle returning to Taipei; therefore they waited for Natchan Rera for transporting them and their vehicles.



==PASSENGER==

(Would the ship taking too long and too slow?)

There is no other way! Other alternatives would take even longer.



The Ministry of Transportation and Communications had coordinated with ship companies for relieving traffic jam. On May 30, a total of 321 motor vehicles plus 1,099 passengers were on board and headed home.



==LIU CHIH-HUNG Chief Secretary, Maritime and Port Bureau, MOTC==

On May 31, there were about 147 small vehicles departing from Hualien for Suao. The number of passengers was about 413, and two motorcycles.



The maritime transportation arranged for long weekend holidays earned praises from passengers. They suggest government keep maritime transportation alternative before Suhua Highway Improvement Project is completed.



==PASSENGER==

More availability with lower fare would be better because we have kids, the total amount is a lot.



Ship company Wagon Group said the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has not yet released maritime rights for the line between Hualien and Ilan. The company operates the line by mode of chartered ship, and the cost for one way exceeds NT$2 million. For the past five days of highway termination, the company is losing profits and the management urges the government to focus on the operational rights of the maritime highway.



TRANSLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN



為了紓解蘇花公路中斷後，花蓮到台北的車潮，交通部這兩天，持續協調麗娜輪加開班次，不少民眾都希望，藍色公路可以在蘇花改工程完成前維持常態，但票價高、班次少，成本問題，讓業者也有很大壓力。



受到蘇花公路中斷影響，不少民眾四天連假結束了還待在花蓮，因為大家不願繞南部一圈回台北實在太累，只好待在花蓮港，等待麗娜輪人車一起上船開往蘇澳。



==搭船民眾==

（郵輪會不會太久太慢)

但沒辦法啊 其它的路會更久啊



為了紓解蘇花公路中斷後大量的返鄉車潮，從30號開始，交通部就協調麗娜輪和合富輪，來花蓮載運車輛和人員，30號就已經運輸了包括遊覽車、大貨車、小客車、以及機車共321輛，1099位乘客。



==交通部航港局主任秘書 劉志鴻==

（31號)花蓮要回蘇澳的

大概有147輛的小車

乘客的部份大概有413人

機車的部份還有2輛



事實上民眾對於這次麗娜輪和合富輪可以投入紓解返鄉車潮，都給予正面肯定，更希望在蘇花改還沒完成前，船運可以維持常態，但對於票價以及班次則是有些意見。



==搭船民眾==

班次多一點比較好

然後價位再低一點

因為我們帶小朋友

這樣一次就很多了(總票價)



而船公司華岡集團表示，目前交通部還沒開放麗娜輪花蓮到宜蘭的航權，目前他們是以旅行社包船模式經營，單次航程成本都超過兩百萬以上，這兩天共五次的航運根本賠錢在做，希望交通部能夠正視藍色公路經營問題。



記者 溫嘉楷 花蓮報導