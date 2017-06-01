The Directorate General of Highways is reconstructing the banks of the Suhua Highway after the landslide. After initial speedy clear-up, yesterday from 4 to 6 pm a single land was opened to traffic in both directions in turn. The DGH said that as the landslide area is a steep slope, construction is difficult and the weather affects work. The repairs will take at least five months. Starting today, a single lane will be open for three periods a day to traffic in both directions. Yesterday around 5 pm, a crash was caused by a driver overtaking another vehicle, causing traffic jams again.



After three days of clearing up and repair on the Suhua Highway it was opened from 4 to 6 pm yesterday. A single lane was opened in both directions in turn, but after an hour a driver caused traffic jams and long tailbacks when the driver tried to reverse too quickly and caused a crash.



==DRIVER==

We wanted to come back yesterday but have dragged on until today.



The landslide on the Suhua Highway made getting back home after the Dragon Boat holiday hard for many. On May 31 at 8 am, many cars made their way to the highway to wait at the barrier. The Suhua Highway is often cut off due to the banks collapsing as a result of weather conditions. Drivers hope that the Suhua Highway improvement project will be completed sooner for safer journeys.



==DRIVER==

I often get there and the road is closed, this sort of situation could have been tackled long ago, why doesn't the government do anything?



==DRIVER==

The improvement project on Suhua is too slow, if it had been done then this wouldn't have happened.



To speed up cars getting through, the DGH mobilised large earth movers to remove debris and at the same time also compacted down earth along the road and started reconstruction of the banks. The DGH said that for safety reasons the road was only open for two hours yesterday afternoon. Further work on the highway may take five months to complete depending on weather conditions and the road may be open for longer periods depending on progress.



==CHEN WEN-CHANG Nanao Sect. Head, Suhua Highway==

We will notify individual drivers when to start, with about ten to twenty meters between each one, so if there is a landslide, they can stop or move forward faster.



The DGH said that as the banks were very steep, reconstruction was fraught with difficulty. It could take five months and there would be three periods each day when the road would be opened as a single lane to traffic in both directions. From June 1, these would be 6 to 8 am, 12 to 1 pm, and 4 to 6 pm.



TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR



蘇花公路坍方中斷，公路總局正在進行邊坡復建，初步搶修後，今天下午4點到六點，開放單線雙向、戒護通行，公路總局表示，由於坍方處屬於高聳邊坡，施工困難，加上天候因素，工期約需5個月，而施工期間仍需維持3個時段，交通管制作業，不料才開放通行，傍晚5點多就傳出有駕駛逆向超車引發車禍，又造成大塞車。



開心的跟鏡頭揮揮手，經過漫長等待，蘇花公路蘇澳端初步搶修後，終於在下午4點到六點，開放單線雙向戒護通行。



==民眾==

昨天就要回去了啦 就拖到今天



蘇花公路在端午連假中斷，讓許多遊客回家的路難行，31號上午8點，就有不少車輛陸續到管制點前排隊等待放行，由於蘇花公路常常因天候坍方中斷，有民眾還是希望蘇花公路改善工程可早日完工，有個安全的道路可以通行。



==民眾==

常常會遇到(封路) 只是這種狀況

其實早就可以改善的東西

為什麼政府都一直不做



==民眾==

蘇花改太慢了 蘇花改

要不然就不會這樣



為了加快通車，公路總局連日加緊趕工，今天上午除了出動大型機具清除落石，也同步在坍方現場進行櫃內填土，進行邊坡復建，公路總局表示，基於安全考量，下午開放通行2小時將再度封路，後續工程雖然視天候情況要5個月，但會看施工進度，調整放寬管制時段。



==蘇花公路南澳段長 陳文昌==

用點放的 車子大概

不會全部間隔太近

大概距離一、二十公尺

怕落石來可以因應停止

或趕快過去



公路總局強調，由於坍方處屬於高聳邊坡，施工困難，將研擬以型框植生工法復建災區，整個工期約需5個月，而施工期間仍需維持3個時段交通管制作業，將從6月1號起，每天再開放上午6點到8點、中午12點到下午1點及下午4點到6點三個時段單線雙向通行。