















Two years ago, the NT$2.8 billion Pingtung Station was inaugurated. However, people complained that a huge column blocked the stair entrance, and it leaked water onto the platform whenever it rains. The Railway Reconstruction Bureau expressed that the improvement project was planned and will be completed by this October.Platforms were wet, buckets placed to collect water dripping down from roofs. Passengers called it ridiculous while some did not care.==PASSENGER==It's fine, high-speed rail stations are built like this, they about the same. They do not affect me.== PASSENGER==It created a negative image, a brand new station with water dripping down.Pingtung Station costs NT$2.8 billion, the station adopts green design, but could not hold up too much water. The most annoying design is the big round pillar blocking at the entrance and exit stairs.==PASSENGER==I am back from Kaohsiung, so many people got off, it is very troublesome.Railway Reconstruction Bureau explained, constructions from the first and second phases failed on the connection. The pillar is a structural design and could not be moved away. The bureau will widen stairs to 2.5 meters.==WU YU-TE Director, Southern Region Engineering Office, RRB==All roof construction are completed and all platforms are nine-meter wide, this is a major improvement to passengers compared with the inconvenience caused construction period.Railway Reconstruction Bureau emphasized, all designs met architectural regulations, the bureau is to install more corridors and shelters for passengers, the construction is to be completed by October this year.TRANSLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN鏡頭轉回國內，前年八月，屏東火車站新站落成啟用，只是這座耗資28億的新車站從啟用到現在，民眾抱怨不斷，不僅出現大圓柱擋住樓梯出入口，碰上雨天，月台上還滴滴答答下小雨，鐵工局表示已進行規劃改善工程，今年10月可以完工。月台地板溼答答，還不斷有水滴從頂棚滴下，現場放著好幾個水桶接水，讓候車民眾直呼太誇張，但也有民眾不以為意。==搭車民眾==還不會吧 一般像是高鐵差不多是這樣 做成這樣子差不多應該沒有影響到==搭車民眾==觀感滿差的 一個新的車站居然還會有漏水的情況屏東新站前年8月，耗資28億元完成，站體採綠建築設計，只是設計卻擋不住大雨，而更讓民眾詬病的是，月台樓梯出入口，竟被一根大圓柱擋住，影響通行動線。==搭車民眾==從高雄回來人多 特別多 下車的時候下去會非常麻煩鐵工局則解釋，漏水主要是一、二期工程接縫不良，圓柱擋路部份，因涉及車站結構體，無法挪動，已規劃將樓梯拓寬為2.5米。==鐵工局南區工程處長 伍育德==目前整個工程屋頂全部都已經蓋好月台也已經全部完成9米的寬度所以對於旅客的搭乘上來說應該跟之前在施工過程當中會有非常大的改善鐵工局也強調，站體所有設計，完全符合建築相關法規，在不影響結構體的情況下，將增設風雨走廊和候車亭，以符合民眾需求，預計今年10月完工。記者 李淑蘭 孟昭權 屏東報導