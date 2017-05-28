















On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival, the highest skywalk in Taiwan in Cingjing was officially inaugurated yesterday. Former President Ma Ying-jeou and Nantou Magistrate Lin Ming-chen participated the in the ribbon cutting ceremony, and many people went there to enjoy "walking in the cloud" during the long weekend.The Cingjing Skywalk in Nantou County is officially open to the public. Former President Ma Ying-jeou and Nantou County Magistrate Lin Ming-chen cut the ribbon and experienced the skywalk with tourists. The skywalk is 1.2 kilometers long and 2.5 meters wide. Six viewing platforms were installed for viewing the Central Mountain Range.==TOURIST==Very beautiful, just like paradise.==TOURIST==It's fantastic, I visit here often. I came three times in six months.3,500 tourists experienced the skywalk on the first day. Tourists in the future will have to make reservations; only 4,000 tourists per day will be allowed to the skywalk. 600 tourists can reserve on site.==LIN MING -CHEN Magistrate, Nantou County==We project to build parking towers. Here we have three parking lots and we can convert them to parking towers.The skywalk opens on the first day of Dragon Festival long weekend holidays, tourists experienced traffic jam and insufficient parking space. Nantou County Government said, in addition to three projected parking towers, shuttle buses to the skywalk will soon be arranged.TRANSLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN端午連假第一天，全台最高的清境「高空觀景步道」正式啟用，而前總統、馬英九，和南投縣長林明溱，也一起剪綵。趁著假期，也有不少民眾，來搶先體驗「漫步雲端」的感覺。南投清境天空觀景步道正式啟用，前總統馬英九和南投縣長林明溱剪綵後，和遊客一起體驗漫步雲端的感覺。斥資4400萬打造全台最高的天空步道，全長1.2公里，寬2.5公尺，採無障礙高架設計，沿途設有6個觀景台，能夠遠眺中央山脈景致，飽覽清境風光。==民眾==非常漂亮 有如仙境==民眾==不錯呀 我常來我半年就來了(清境)三次開放首日，全天有3500人搶先體驗，避免旅遊品質受影響，未來要進場，得先預約，並採總量管制，每天4000人，現場只開放六百人。==南投縣長 林明溱==我們計畫 要興建立體停車場這邊大約有三處目前現有的停車場都可以把它改為立體停車場開放第一天，又碰上端午連假，人多車多，再次突顯清境地區，假日交通塞車打結、停車位不足的問題。縣府表示，除了總量管制，也規劃接駁公車輸運旅客，並在清境增建三座立體停車場，希望解決交通問題。記者 林健生 賴世杰 南投報導