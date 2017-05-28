















Yesterday was the first day of the four-day Dragon Boat Festival Holiday and there were 55 vehicle crashes. At around 9 am on National Highway 3, in the Chung Liao south tunnel, 17 vehicles were involved in a multiple collision. Seven people were injured and sent to the hospital. The collision caused a 10-kilometer tailback. Please also be reminded that high occupancy vehicle controls will be enforced today, on National Highway 5 in the morning going south and from 3 pm going north, there would be high vehicle occupancy controls.This video shows an ambulance entering the Chung Liao tunnel to remove the injured. On the first day of the four-day holiday at around 9 am there was a 17 car collision in the tunnel in which seven people were injured, none seriously. This 17 vehicle pile-up created a 10-kilometer tailback which was not cleared until after 10 am.==CHUO MING-CHUN TANFB Traffic Management Div.==In the morning, on Highway 3 at the Chung Liao Tunnel, there was a multiple collision that resulted in a 10-kilometer tailback and it took some time to resolve.The TANFB said that the first day of the holiday saw the largest volume of traffic on the highways with traffic all day at 1.4 times the volume of normal days. After midday, there was rain in the north, and with so many vehicles on the road, there was a corresponding rise in collisions. Up to 4 pm yesterday, there were 55 collisions on the national highways. On the second day of the holiday, there will be HOV controls as usual on Highway 5 going south.==CHUO MING-CHUN TANFB Traffic Management Div.==On Sunday on Highway 5, we will implement HOV going south from 7 am to midday.The TANFB estimates that the first wave of cars returning north will start on Sunday afternoon. Thus on Highway 5 going north from Suao to Toucheng from 3 pm to 8 pm, there will be HOV controls. It reminds the public to check the traffic situation before setting out to avoid being held up for too long.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR昨天是端午連假第一天，國道全線接獲55起車禍通報！上午9點左右，國道3號中寮山隧道南下，發生17輛汽車的追撞事故，造成七人受傷送醫。這場事故也造成後方車輛，回堵十公里。而明天是連假第二天，高公局也提醒，今天上午國五南下以及下午三點、國五北上都實施高乘載管制，民眾要特別留意。從監視器畫面可以看到，救護車趕來隧道內搶救受傷的患者，因為端午節連假第一天，國道3號南下、中寮山隧道內，上午將近九點時，發生17輛汽車、追撞事故，造成7人受傷送醫，所幸傷勢都不嚴重，而這場意外、也使得車輛嚴重回堵10公里，直到10點多、塞車情況才獲得紓解。==高公局交管組組長 卓明君==早上在國3的中寮(山)隧道發生的事故 它其實造成我們國道回堵十公里長的範圍所以也需要花一段時間才能紓解高公局表示，連假第一天是國道車流量最多的時候，全日車流量是平日的1.4倍，而且中午過後，北部開始下雨，車多加上路況不佳，發生多起零星車禍，累計到下午四點為止，國道全線共接獲55起車禍通報；而明天週日、是連假第二天，上午只有國道5號南下、依舊實施高乘載管制。==高公局交管組組長 卓明君==明天針對只有國5我們有實施南下的高乘載管制早上7點到12點此外高公局也預估，明天下午會出現第一波北返車潮，所以國道五號北上、從蘇澳到頭城，下午三點到晚上八點要實施高乘載，提醒民眾要特別留意，同時呼籲民眾，出門前最好先查詢路況，多利用替代道路，才能避免塞在車陣中。記者 賴淑敏 林志堅 台北報導