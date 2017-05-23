South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced further additions to his cabinet on May 21, including his choices for Finance Minister, Foreign Minister, and national security advisors. For the first time in its history, South Korea will have a female Foreign Minister.



Twelve days into his presidency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced further cabinet picks earlier than expected, in response to domestic and international challenges including further North Korean missile tests. He announced on May 21 the appointment of Chung Eui-yong, who was his campaign team's chief foreign-policy advisor, as National Security Chief. Chung had met with US national security advisors last week to arrange a US-Korea summit and discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons. Moon also appointed Kang Kyung-wha, currently a senior policy advisor to the UN Secretary-General, as the country's first female Foreign Minister.



==MOON JAE-IN President of South Korea==

As Korea's foremost female diplomat, I believe she is the best choice to make wise decisions and solve sensitive diplomatic problems.



Kang entered the United Nations in 2006 as a deputy high commissioner of the UN Human Rights Office. She was the first Korean woman to serve in a high-ranking position at the UN. Moon emphasized that her appointment was a meaningful step for gender equality. Moon also appointed former Deputy Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.



==MOON JAE-IN President of South Korea==

Creating new job opportunities and driving economic activity is a major priority for the new government. That is why I must appoint a decisive leader who is good at handling crises as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.



Kim Dong-yeon began working at a bank at age 17 to support his family. He was the head of South Korea's government policy coordination office under Park Geun-hye, showing that Moon is comfortable retaining officials from the previous administration.



Translated by JOHN CHEN



南韓總統文在寅21號公布新一波內閣名單，財政部長、外交部長以及國安相關單位閣員相繼出爐，其中外交部長首度由女性擔綱。



面對北韓再度發射飛彈挑釁，就職12天的文在寅，也比預期提早公佈新一波內閣名單，以因應內外交迫的局面。他在21號宣佈任命鄭義永出任國家安全顧問。鄭義永是文在寅競選團隊的首席外交政策顧問，上周曾與美國總統川普的國安顧問會面，安排召開美韓峰會，並討論北韓核武問題。另外他也延攬目前擔任聯合國秘書長政策特別顧問的姜京華，回國擔任首位女外長。



==南韓總統 文在寅==

作為我國第一位最優秀的女性外交官

我相信她是能做出明智決定 解決敏感外交問題的不二人選



姜京華2006年進入UN，也曾擔任聯合國人權事務副高級專員，是首位在聯合國擔任高官的韓國女性。文在寅同時強調，這項任命對促進內閣兩性平等具有重大意義。至於經濟領域方面，文在寅任命前財政部副部長金東延，為副總理兼財政部長。



==南韓總統 文在寅==

創造新的工作機會

活絡經濟

是新政府的當務之急

所以我必須任命一位有決斷力

善於危機處理的領袖

他將負起副總理兼財長的職責



金東延17歲時為養家活口，便開始在銀行上班，朴槿惠執政時期擔任國務調整室室長，這項任命顯示文在寅並不避諱繼續任用前朝人才。