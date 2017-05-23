Q1 OVERTIME PAY RECORD ATTRIBUTED TO NEW LABOR LAW|Q1每人每月加班費1685元 歷年最高公視 (2017-05-23 00:00)
It is believed that the implementation of the one fixed day off and one flexible rest day policy has led to an increase in overtime pay. According to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, from January to March this year, the monthly average overtime working hours were 8 hours and the monthly average overtime pay was NT$1,685. The figure marked an all-time high over the same period in previous years.
After the one fixed day off and one flexible rest day policy was implemented, overtime pay increased for those working on rest days. According to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, the monthly average overtime work hours were 8 hours from January to March this year, a 0.1 hour increase over the same period last year. As to the average overtime pay, it was NT$1,685 per month, marking an all-time high over the same period in previous years. The 10.42 percent increase accounted for the largest overtime pay increase since 2011.
==WORKER==
If I work overtime, I receive compensatory leave afterwards.
==WORKER==
There is no such thing as overtime pay in the place I work. I worked overtime because I wanted to. It does not matter if there is overtime pay.
For employers, an increase in overtime pay also leads to an increase in personnel costs. The DGBAS said that from the latest statistics, the increase in overtime pay beat the increase in overtime work hours, showing that the five-day work week policy has helped to increase workers' salary.
==LAI CHENG-YI Director-General, General Chamber of Commerce, ROC==
It depends on different businesses. There was at least a 6 percent increase in personnel costs. Some were even as high as 15 percent or 20 percent. As personnel costs increase, overall costs become higher, impacting budget allocation. There may be a decrease in bonuses.
==CHANG FENG-YI CEO, Taiwan Labor and Social Policy Research Association==
The government hopes to cut back on overtime work hours by implementing the new labor law. In the past, those working on rest days only received a small amount of overtime pay. By adjusting the overtime pay calculation standard, it can hold back employers from asking workers to work overtime as they wish.
Labor groups said that the effect of the policy requires follow-up observation because the policy was only implemented for a short time and many companies made employees work overtime during this period. Labor groups hope that in the long run, the policy will normalize working hours so that workers do not have to work overtime at all.
TRANSLATED BY ARIEL HSIEH
一例一休是否帶動加班費增加？主計總處最新調查顯示，今年1到3月，平均每人每月，加班工時8小時，平均每人每月加班費，則是1685元，為歷年同期最高，研判應是受到勞基法修正，休息日加班費加乘提高的影響。
一例一休上路，大幅調高勞工休息日的加班費，根據主計總處最新統計，今年1至3月平均每人每月加班工時8小時，年增0.1小時，平均每人每月加班費則是1685元，創歷年同期新高；年增率為10.42%，是2011年以來最大增幅。
==民眾==
就是如果有加班的話 都是給補休
==民眾==
本來就沒有(加班費)
因為我們就是自己要來做事的
跟(加班費)那個沒有關係
加班費增加，對企業主來說，人事成本也變得沉重，主計總處表示，1到3月平均加班費成長10.42%，比加班工時增幅大得多，顯示「一例一休」加班費加成效果已經出現。
==商總理事長賴正鎰==
看行業別最少(人事成本增)6%以上
有的高的還15%、20%都有
如果他人事費用成本增加的話
會壓縮到他的所有成本
在獎金部分 可能會受到有所壓縮
==台灣勞動社會政策研究協會執行長 張烽益==
這次修法 他希望用以價制量
就是說 過去休息日
加班費的計算標準 太過低的狀況
這次得到調整 能夠遏止一些
沒有必要的一些
比較氾濫 濫用的一些加班
勞團表示，法令才上路不久，加上現在不是加班旺季，還看不出來太明顯的效果，但長期還是希望一例一休能以價制量，讓勞工不需要加班，工時回歸正常化。
