Taiwan researchers recently confirmed that nitrogen emitted from human activities has affected the marine environment. Moreover, the impact is growing. The finding was published in the May issue of international journal "Science."





The Ministry of Science and Technology and National Taiwan University researchers recently concluded a study of coral at Dongsha Atoll, and confirmed the nitrogen emitted from human activities is affecting the marine environment. They say the levels of man-made nitrogen in the coral began rapidly increasing at the end of the 1990s. The nitrogen comes from the burning of coal and motor vehicle exhaust. The volume of nitrogen entering the biosphere every year is doubling. The nitrogen settles onto dry land and can also be disseminated to the sea. It causes eutrophication at lakes, rivers and coastal areas and accelerates the growth of algae and other types of plankton. As a result, the dissolved oxygen levels in bodies of water decrease, causing the death and even extinction of marine organisms. The researchers warn the impact of human activity on the environment is expanding and adding to the pressure on other organisms. An article about this finding was published in the May issue of international journal "Science."



TRANSLATED BY：ARIEL HSIEH

