Sweden is dropping its investigation into rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012. On Friday afternoon, Assange appeared for the first time in five years and described the development as "an important victory." However, he still faces arrest by British police on charges of skipping bail and also fears extradition to the US over WikiLeaks' publication of secret documents.



Julian Assange has not been able to leave the door of Ecuador's embassy in London. On March 19 Assange made a 10-minute talk to media and said that the Swedish prosecutors dropped investigation into rape allegation is an important victory for himself and U.N. human rights system.



==JULIAN ASSANGE Founder, Wikileaks==

At almost five years here in this embassy without sunlight. Seven years without charge while my children grew up without me. That is not something I can forgive, it is not something I can forget.



Swedish prosecutors said they were not able to obtain more evidence and foresee an impossible arrest to Assange. Julian Assange disclosed classified diplomatic affairs and military information, he is the founder of Wikileaks. The U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month said to arrest Assange as his priority. To avoid extradition, Assange has been hiding at Ecuadorean embassy in London. British police said Assange would be arrested if he left the embassy and to face one-year imprisonment or fines for the charge of failing to appear in court. U.K Prime Minister Theresa May said, were Assange to leave the embassy, it would be an operational matter for the police. Assange is a cyber hero to many liberals including Canadian American actress Pamela Anderson and singer Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga this week released a film of her visit with Assange in 2012, to mark the release from a U.S. prison of Chelsea Manning who provided Wikileaks with classified U.S. army documents.



披露美國外交和軍事機密的重要管道、瑞典撤銷性侵案 維基解密網站創辦人亞桑傑 糾葛五年的性侵案，檢方19號宣佈。為避免美國政府以此案為藉口，引渡他到美國為洩密案負責，五年來亞桑傑都藏身在厄瓜多駐英國大使館，得知撤案的消息之後，亞桑傑稱對他而言這是一大勝利。





五年以來走不出厄瓜多駐英國大使館大門的亞桑傑，19號在大使館陽台對新聞界發表十分鐘講話，他稱瑞典檢方撤銷性侵調查案，對他和對聯合國人權制度而言是一大勝利。



==維基解密創辦人 亞桑傑==

五年在這個陽光透不進來的使館

七年未起訴

而孩子在沒有我之下長大

我無法原諒此事 這不是能被遺忘的事



瑞典檢察總長十九號宣佈撤案的理由是，難以取得更多資料，而且在可預見的未來不可能逮捕亞桑傑。亞桑傑是披露美國外交和軍事機密的重要管道、維基解密網站的創辦人，美國司法部長塞辛斯上個月還重申，把逮捕亞桑傑列為優先要務。為避免被引渡到美國為洩密案負責，五年來亞桑傑都藏身在厄瓜多駐英國大使館，英國警方指亞桑傑只要踏出使館，就會被遭沒有如期出庭的罪名遭捕，最高入獄一年或易科罰金。對此，英國首相梅伊指這事全憑警方做決定她無權過問。



在許多自由派人士眼裡被視為是網路英雄的亞桑傑，還有不少名人支持者，像是美國性感女星潘蜜拉安德森，以及歌壇天后Lady Gaga。過去半年以來，安德森經常帶著食物造訪厄瓜多大使館，性侵案撤銷消息傳出她還轉推亞桑傑的推文。而Lady Gaga這個星期公開了2012年與亞桑傑會面的影片，以紀念洩漏機密給維基解密的美國跨性別士兵曼寧重獲自由。



