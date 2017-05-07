















In Taichung City, in addition to the National Museum of Natural Science and a National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, there are other as 13 other private and public museums, most of which host exhibitions of a local character. Among these are very representative weaving, and lacquerware museums and there is the private Asia University of Modern Art. Compared to other cities and counties, however, Taichung City started late, and a museum visiting population needs to be cultivated.The Asia University of Modern Art was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and is in itself a work of art. Inside the museum is of international standard. At the Wufeng Lin Mansion, the courtyards and mansion are historic and exhibits of antiques can be found inside the building. The Fengyuan Lacquer Museum shows local characteristics and attracts foreign individual travelers on two-day trips. However, Taichung City still needs to do more to nurture a museum-visiting population.==HUANG CHENG-CHUNG Fengyuan Lacquer Museum Curator=Do you need to pay when going to a museum? Do you need to pay when attending an event? The "user pays" principle needs to be acceptable among the people in Taiwan, and the museum will be able to improve the quality of experience.In the greater central Taiwan region, apart from National Museum of Natural Science and a National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, there are only two other public and private museums which have the rank of being established through museum legislation. The other 13 are all local museums and link local characteristics and industries. Taichung City Government Bureau of Cultural Affairs said that the same as in other cities and counties, Taichung is still in the initial stages. It was currently making the old city area into a city museum, to break the mold of traditional museums.==PAN MEI-CHUN Taichung City Dpt. of Cult. Heritage Division Chief ==We have about 15 museums in Taichung city that represents the local characteristics and industryies of Taichung. The Taichung old town can also be seen as a museum, which showcases the history of the city.Museum operators do not deny that the population of Taichung needs to be educated to pay for exhibitions and to visit museums. In Taichung City, the Taichung Broadcasting Bureau held a 518 museum day and invited 15 local museums. The Bureau of Cultural Affairs also hopes to integrate public and private museums, have a common museum entrance card and to create more museum visitors.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR除了國立的科博館和國美館，台中市公立的博物館就有15間，主要是以展現地方特色為主，其中以編織、漆器最有代表性，不過博物館的參觀人口，也有待培養。這是出自日本建築師安藤忠雄之手的亞大現代美術館，場館本身就是展覽品，館內展覽也與國際接軌。而在霧峰林家，庭台樓閣就是歷史，場館內的展覽，更是等待人們去探古尋幽。而以地方特色為主的豐原漆藝館，甚至吸引國外背包客兩日遊，不過，台中市逛博物館的風氣，還沒養成。==豐原漆藝館館長 黃成中==來博物館要不要錢然後參加活動要不要錢使用者收費這個概念要慢慢的在民眾身上有一個(養成)這樣才能提高博物館參觀的品質大台中地區，除了國立科博館及國美館以外，符合博館法位階的，公私立只有兩家，其它的13家，都屬於地方型，主要以結合地方特色及產業為主。台中市文化局指出，相較於其它縣市的博物館，台中還在起步階段，現在要以舊城區做城市博物館，打破傳統對博物館的概念。==台中市文資科科長 潘美君==目前在台中市營運比較成熟有串聯的話大概是15間我們就把整個(舊城)老街區當成我們的博物館來說這些故事博物館經營者不諱言，要收費的展覽，還有參觀博物館，台中人的觀念和習慣還需要培養。上午在台中市放送局舉辦518博館日，請來15間地方型展館館，台中市文化局也希望有機會能整合公私立博物館，一卡遊博館，創造更多的參觀人口。黃千容 賴世杰 台中報導