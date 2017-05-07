















Far Eastern Air Transport expressed Saturday its willingness to reinstate 17 flight attendants who were recently laid off by the carrier. In a statement, the airline said many of the laid-off employees still want to work for the company, so it decided to revoke a previous decision to end their contracts and welcomed them to rejoin the company.The statement came after 21 flight attendants who should be at work took the day off on Saturday morning to protest over the company's laying off, leading to the cancellation of two flights, affecting a total of 284 passengers. The company also apologized to passengers who were affected by the protest, but hasn't responded to the employees' claims in terms of delayed payments of subsidies and unilaterally making adjustments to salary scales.Eastern Air Transport (FAT) delayed the flights to Penghu's Magong and Kinmen for 90 minutes, due to labor disputes with flight attendants. Passengers were surprised and worried about their itineraries.==MISS WANG Passenger ==Is it really that we can fly out by 11:10 am? We doubt that, too. Our wonderful vacation today is gone just like that.==MR. WANG Passenger ==Whatever situation they have, they can negotiate with themselves, they cannot infringe all passengers' rights.A few days ago, several FAT flight attendants protested to the management for unjustified laid-offs, and the dispute remains unsettled. 20 flight attendants took sick leaves as a way to protest.Both domestic and international flights were delayed or canceled as a result, thereby affecting 898 passengers, including 120 people flying from Taoyaun to Harbin, and 164 from Harbin to Taoyuan. FAT had rearranged those passengers to take other airlines, and even offer full refunds to some passengers.==(VOICE:) LIN YUN Secretary, Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union==Employee takes sick leave is in comply with company's management rules, it is a righteous exercise as an individual.FAT apologized for the delays. The company urges all flight attendants to communicate. On the night of May 6, FAT announced the decision to lay off employees was revoked, and the 17 flight attendants are welcome to remain in the company. The FAT also expressed that it is willing to discuss the flight attendants' request to get a raise for the hourly rate to NT$272.TRANSLATED BY: ANTHONY LIN遠東航空勞資爭議持續擴大！今天有20名空服員臨時請假，影響所及上午國內線飛金門和澎湖航班、延誤90分鐘，國際線部分，今天桃園往返中國哈爾濱的航班，也被迫取消停飛，受影響旅客近三百人，有不少旅客到機場才發現班機延誤或停飛，氣得破口大罵。一早遠東航空櫃檯前面的電子看板就寫著，受到勞資爭議、空服員怠工影響，上午松山飛澎湖馬公及金門的航班，都要延誤90分鐘才能起飛，讓不少旅客感到很錯愕，很擔心會影響後面行程的安排。== 遠航旅客 王小姐==今天真的是在11點10分能夠飛得出去嗎我們也覺得存疑耶 對啊待會我們還有今天美好的假期就這樣泡湯了==遠航旅客 王先生今天有什麼狀況他們可以自己去協調嘛不能影響到所有的消費者的權益啊不只國內航班受到影響，原訂今天桃園機場往返中國哈爾濱的航班也被迫停飛、取消航班，桃園飛哈爾濱的航班，影響旅客有120人，哈爾濱飛桃園航班，影響旅客有164人，遠航已協助旅客改搭長榮、華航、南方航空等。由於日前有遠航空服員向資方抗議不當資遣，資方強硬反擊，雙方爭議持續擴大，因此今天才有20名空服員集體請假，表達不滿。==聲音來源：桃園市空服員工會秘書 林芸==員工請病假這個是依照公司的管理規則然後是個人正當權利的行使對此遠航回應表示，這起事件造成旅客行程受影響、表達最深歉意，也將持續關注後續航班，避免影響旅客權益，同時呼籲空服員理性溝通，不要影響大眾權益。記者台北 桃園 綜合報導