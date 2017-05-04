Upon President Tsai's first year anniversary in office, Tsai called on China to work with Taiwan and open up a new form of interaction to preserve cross-strait peace. She broached a new approach toward Beijing based on "new realities, new consultations and new forms" She also emphasized that maintaining order in the Taiwan strait required both sides to work together. But at the same time, pressure from Beijing continues to be felt. For one, Taiwan still hasn't received an invitation from the WHA. And at a multilateral conference in Australia on Monday, Chinese representatives disrupted the welcoming ceremony over Taiwan's presence at the meeting.



After China pressured on World Health Assembly, Taiwan has not received invitation for participation. On May 2, China again tries to interfere with Taiwan delegation from attending the Kimberly Process Inter-sessional Conference in Australia on illegal international trades of rough diamond.



==HOU CHING-SHAN Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs==

Whether our delegation can attend the conference, (China) has been acting too much and too abrupt. We certainly protested about it, too.



How to break through the stagnant cross-strait relations? Prior to her first anniversary in office, President Tsai proposes three news: new perspective, new exam and new model. Tsai urges China be responsive to current demands, and replaces old thinking. As new situation requires new answers, it takes both sides to answer the exam. Maintaining peaceful cross-strait stability is beneficial to all. As long as China is willing to offer an attitude of goodwill, cross-strait relations can go forward by having structural cooperation. 。



==LO CHIH-CHENG, DPP Legislator==

I hope the opposite side to calm down and reflect about the existing crux of the problem on cross-strait relations. The crux not completely lies on Taiwan's side.



==CHIANG CHI-CHEN, KMT Legislator==

President Tsai has been inaugurated for a year, she shows no ability over cross-strait relations, she has lack of strategies.



A researcher analyzes, Beijing is the key to Tsai's new proposal, but President Tsai has been talking about maintaining status quo instead of the '92 Consensus, the cross-strait official relations may be worsen.



==TANG SHAO-CHENG Researcher, Inst. of Int'l Relations, Nat'l Chengchi Univ. ==

(China) adopts a tight policy for official, and loosen policy for civil. If failed, then China may further… Think of this, Taiwan earns US$60 billion from China every year, then China can reduce the amount to US$40 billion or US$30 billion. These are their chips. If Xi Jin-ping's position were further strengthened after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, then Xi will have many more tasks to accomplish. Tsai Ing-wen's proposal may end up impossible.



President Tsai proposes a new model to China and expects for a reaction. But will the new model evoke a favorable response from China? It remains to be seen.



TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN



總統蔡英文520就職周年前夕，接受平面媒體專訪，拋出兩岸三新政策，包括「新情勢、新問卷、新模式」，向中國大陸喊話，強調兩岸要共同維持和平穩定，也呼籲雙方一起想想，發展結構性的合作關係；只是兩岸關係到現在沒有太大進展，台灣出席WHA一事，還是遭到中方打壓，甚至昨天在澳洲，召開的金伯利機制期中會議，台灣也被中方代表阻撓與會，外交部已經譴責並抗議。



中國大陸施壓WHA世界衛生大會，讓台灣至今沒收到邀請函，2號又傳出在澳洲防止國際鑽石原石非法交易的金伯利機制期中會議，台灣代表也遭中國大陸阻撓無法參加。



==外交部次長 侯清山==

（中方對)我們代表團

是不是可以繼續開會的事

當然他的動作太大

然後也太粗暴

我們也是提出抗議



兩岸關係如何突破，總統蔡英文520就職周年前，拋出兩岸三新，"新情勢、新問卷、新模式"，呼籲中國大陸因應新情勢需求，拋棄舊兩岸思維，因為新情勢有新問卷，必須大家共同作答；要在新情勢變動中維持和平穩定，中國大陸應想一想，和平穩定的兩岸對大家有利，只要中國大陸心理有準備，願意釋出善意，在維持現狀的基石上，兩岸可共同思考結構性合作關係。



==民進黨立委 羅致政==

希望對岸能靜下心來

思考一下目前兩岸問題的癥結

不完全在台灣這一方面



==國民黨立委 江啟臣==

總統上任一年以來

其實在兩岸關係上面

是沒有能力的

是沒有策略的



不過學者分析，蔡英文拋出兩岸三新，但北京態度仍是關鍵，蔡英文絕口不提北京想要的九二共識，只說維持現狀，就算目前兩岸經濟交流尚無大變化，但兩岸官方交流，恐怕將愈加緊縮。



==政大國關中心研究員 湯紹成==

對官是緊 對民是鬆

無法奏效的話

那他可能就會更進一步

那更進一步你想想看

我們一年賺大陸六百億美金

你減到四百億 三百億

這個東西就是他的籌碼

（19大後)習近平的地位

更加鞏固的話

那他可能要做的事情就更多了

蔡英文的這些說法

有點緣木求魚



蔡英文期待透過兩岸三新主張，向對岸喊話，期待有新火花，但兩岸三新到底能否引起共鳴，仍有待觀察。



記者 李曉儒 陳柏諭 台北報導



