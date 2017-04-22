















For the first time in Taiwan, eggs are found to contain the toxin, dioxin. A joint press conference with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Council of Agriculture, and Environmental Protection Administration confirmed that dioxin levels in eggs from a store in Toufen, Miaoli County have been found to exceed maximum standards. A seven-day ban on the transport of chickens and eggs from these three farms will be implemented, and eggs from these farms should be recalled by 3 PM today, or a fine of up to NT$3 million may be imposed.The carcinogen dioxin has been discovered in domestic eggs. Inspectors from National Cheng Kung University, commissioned by the Food and Drug Administration, discovered a concentration of 5.2 picograms per gram of fat in eggs from a shop in Toufen, Miaoli County, well over Taiwan's maximum allowed standard of 2.5 picograms. This is the first time that dioxin has been discovered in eggs in Taiwan.==LIN CHIN-FU Dep. Director-General, FDA==We discovered one egg sample with dioxin concentrations of 5.2 picograms per gram of fat. This is over our standards.The FDA said that the eggs have been traced to three egg farms in Fangyuan, Changhua, which produced nearly 50,000 eggs per day combined. The Council of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Administration will re-inspect chickens and eggs from these farms and ban transportation for seven days. The NCKU team in charge of the inspections said that the dioxin might have come from the chickens laying the eggs.==CHANG JUNG-WEI Associate Researcher, NCKU RCETTS==We suspect that the chickens may have eaten feed that contains high concentrations (of the toxin), or eaten something that was not for them to eat. The dioxin was then passed on to the eggs.To prevent more tainted eggs from reaching the market, the FDA has announced that eggs from the three farms must be recalled by 3 PM on Apr 22, or a fine of up to NT$3 million may apply. The Ministry of Health and Welfare, FDA, and EPA will continue to sample and test chicken feed and eggs; the results could be available as soon as next Friday.TRANSLATED BY：JOHN CHEN國內首度發現、雞蛋含有「世紀之毒」戴奧辛！衛福部、農委會及環保署下午舉行聯合記者會證實，苗栗頭份的雞蛋行，被檢出雞蛋含有超標的戴奧辛，而問題雞蛋的來源、是彰化芳苑的三家蛋雞場，將針對這3家蛋雞場的雞隻和雞蛋，進行七天的移動管制及複檢，而且這3家生產的蛋品，必須在明天下午3點前、完成預防性下架，否則最高將處3百萬元罰鍰。國內雞蛋被檢出一級致癌物「戴奧辛」！衛福部食藥署今年委託成大進行後市場監測計畫，日前發現苗栗頭份的雞蛋行中，有一件雞蛋被檢出戴奧辛含量為每一公克脂肪、5.2皮克，超過國內限量標準2.5皮克，而這也是國內首次在雞蛋中、被驗出含有「世紀之毒」的戴奧辛。==食藥署副署長 林金富==發現了一件檢體雞蛋被檢出戴奧辛含量5.2皮克每公克的油脂裡面那已經超出我們的標準食藥署表示，追查發現這批問題雞蛋，來自彰化芳苑地區的駿億、鴻彰及財源等三家蛋雞場，合計這三家蛋雞場一天雞蛋產量、將近5萬顆，農委會及環保署，將針對這三處蛋雞場的雞隻和雞蛋，再進行檢測，並實施七天強制移動管制；而負責執行計畫的成大研究團隊則推測，很可能是母雞身上含有高濃度的戴奧辛，才會垂直感染、生下含有戴奧辛的雞蛋。==成大環境微量毒物研究中心博士 張榮偉==我們會懷疑是直接由這個蛋雞 牠可能是一個是吃到有高濃度的飼料一個是吃到其他的不該吃的東西然後經由整個產蛋的過程中將體內的戴奧辛傳到雞蛋裡面避免還有戴奧辛雞蛋流入市面，食藥署也宣布，這三家蛋雞場的蛋品、必須在4月22號、周六下午三點前，完成預防性下架，否則將處3萬到300萬元罰鍰；此外衛福部、環保署及農委會等三個部會也將再次下鄉，針對蛋雞飼料、雞蛋等進行採樣，複驗結果、最快下週五就會出爐。記者賴淑敏 蔣龍祥 台北報導