















After Taichung City was upgraded to a special municipality its population has grown annually. This has conversely reduced the population in both Changhua and Miaoli cities. Taichung City Government analyzed that good social benefits, economic and industrial development and convenient traffic have made Taichung into a magnet for people in the central region, while it estimates that, by the end of the year, its population will have overtaken that of Kaohsiung.Mr. Tseng, who owns a coffee shop moved it from Changhua to Taichung about a decade ago as the traffic was convenient and the market was bigger. For these reasons, he also moved to live in Taichung.==MR. TSENG member of the public==We moved the shop to Taichung because there's a bigger market here. Even thought there will be more competition but that also means more opportunities.There are many like Mr. Tseng in Taichung who, due to work or marriage, have moved into the city. Taichung City Government thinks that the municipality is attractive because of the good social benefits, economic and industrial development and convenient traffic.==LU CHENG-YUAN Dep. Dir. Dept of Civil Affairs, Taichung City Gov.==Natural Increase Rate is the crude birth rate minus the crude death rate. We have been having positive growth at about 3.75%. Our Social Increase Rate is at 5.75%, which shows the amount of people moving into the city.Conversely, cities and counties around Taichung have seen their populations drop. Miaoli County has lost 9,000 residents over the past two years, Changhua County has lost 6,000 and Nantou lost 4,000 over the past year. The gap between the city and the countryside has become larger. However, analysts think that the two have essentially different functions.==LIU YAO-HUA Asst Prof., Dept. of Urban Planning, Feng Chia University==We should be aware that cities and towns play different roles and have different functions.After Taichung City became a special municipality, its population grew and now stands at over 2.77 million people, last year it added 22,800 people. The city government estimates that by the end of the year the population will surpass that of Kaohsiung and become the second largest city after New Taipei City.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR台中市升格後，人口數每年都有成長，但也造成周邊彰化、苗栗等縣市人口，逐年下降，台中市政府分析，社會福利好，經濟產業發展，與交通便利，讓台中成為，中台灣人口磁吸中心，推估人口數在年底，將超越高雄市。熟練的沖泡咖啡，經營咖啡店的曾先生，因為台中消費市場更大，加上交通也方便，大約10年前不只把店從彰化搬來台中，也乾脆在台中定居。==民眾 曾先生==把店整個移到台中來覺得台中市場也比較大然後 可能競爭比較大但是也比較有機會一點台中市有不少人像曾先生這樣，因為工作、婚姻等關係遷入台中市，台中市政府民政局認為，社會福利和交通便利性，應該是吸引民眾遷入的主要原因。==台中市民政局副局長 盧政遠==自然增加率就是說我們的出生率減去死亡率我們的都是正成長 都是3.75%左右然後社會增加率是5.76%左右所以 社會增加率就是說你的遷入的人口數因為磁吸效應，台中周邊縣市人口逐漸下降，苗栗縣近兩年流失超過9千人，彰化縣近年幾乎每年減少6千人，而南投近一年也少了4千人，城鄉差距是否變大，學者認為，城鄉本來就應該有不同功能。==逢甲大學都市計畫系副教授 劉曜華==我們是在三塊論的架構底下 (刪除)來看這件事的時候 (刪除)其實我們應該注意喔城歸城 鄉歸鄉 兩者之間本來就應該扮演不同的角色台中市在升格後人口逐年上升，目前已經突破277萬人，較去年同期增加2萬2千8百多人，中市府推估在年底會超過高雄市的人口數，成為僅次新北市的第二大都市。邱植培 彭煥群 台中報導