TAICHUNG'S POPULATION SET TO OVERTAKE KAOHIUNG'S|中市人口逐年成長 估年底將超越高雄公視 (2017-04-15 00:00)
After Taichung City was upgraded to a special municipality its population has grown annually. This has conversely reduced the population in both Changhua and Miaoli cities. Taichung City Government analyzed that good social benefits, economic and industrial development and convenient traffic have made Taichung into a magnet for people in the central region, while it estimates that, by the end of the year, its population will have overtaken that of Kaohsiung.
Mr. Tseng, who owns a coffee shop moved it from Changhua to Taichung about a decade ago as the traffic was convenient and the market was bigger. For these reasons, he also moved to live in Taichung.
==MR. TSENG member of the public==
We moved the shop to Taichung because there's a bigger market here. Even thought there will be more competition but that also means more opportunities.
There are many like Mr. Tseng in Taichung who, due to work or marriage, have moved into the city. Taichung City Government thinks that the municipality is attractive because of the good social benefits, economic and industrial development and convenient traffic.
==LU CHENG-YUAN Dep. Dir. Dept of Civil Affairs, Taichung City Gov.==
Natural Increase Rate is the crude birth rate minus the crude death rate. We have been having positive growth at about 3.75%. Our Social Increase Rate is at 5.75%, which shows the amount of people moving into the city.
Conversely, cities and counties around Taichung have seen their populations drop. Miaoli County has lost 9,000 residents over the past two years, Changhua County has lost 6,000 and Nantou lost 4,000 over the past year. The gap between the city and the countryside has become larger. However, analysts think that the two have essentially different functions.
==LIU YAO-HUA Asst Prof., Dept. of Urban Planning, Feng Chia University==
We should be aware that cities and towns play different roles and have different functions.
After Taichung City became a special municipality, its population grew and now stands at over 2.77 million people, last year it added 22,800 people. The city government estimates that by the end of the year the population will surpass that of Kaohsiung and become the second largest city after New Taipei City.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
台中市升格後，人口數每年都有成長，但也造成周邊彰化、苗栗等縣市人口，逐年下降，台中市政府分析，社會福利好，經濟產業發展，與交通便利，讓台中成為，中台灣人口磁吸中心，推估人口數在年底，將超越高雄市。
熟練的沖泡咖啡，經營咖啡店的曾先生，因為台中消費市場更大，加上交通也方便，大約10年前不只把店從彰化搬來台中，也乾脆在台中定居。
==民眾 曾先生==
把店整個移到台中來
覺得台中市場也比較大
然後 可能競爭比較大
但是也比較有機會一點
台中市有不少人像曾先生這樣，因為工作、婚姻等關係遷入台中市，台中市政府民政局認為，社會福利和交通便利性，應該是吸引民眾遷入的主要原因。
==台中市民政局副局長 盧政遠==
自然增加率就是說
我們的出生率減去死亡率
我們的都是正成長 都是3.75%左右
然後社會增加率是5.76%左右
所以 社會增加率就是說
你的遷入的人口數
因為磁吸效應，台中周邊縣市人口逐漸下降，苗栗縣近兩年流失超過9千人，彰化縣近年幾乎每年減少6千人，而南投近一年也少了4千人，城鄉差距是否變大，學者認為，城鄉本來就應該有不同功能。
==逢甲大學都市計畫系副教授 劉曜華==
我們是在三塊論的架構底下 (刪除)
來看這件事的時候 (刪除)
其實我們應該注意喔
城歸城 鄉歸鄉 兩者之間
本來就應該扮演不同的角色
台中市在升格後人口逐年上升，目前已經突破277萬人，較去年同期增加2萬2千8百多人，中市府推估在年底會超過高雄市的人口數，成為僅次新北市的第二大都市。
邱植培 彭煥群 台中報導
關鍵字：
其他財經新聞更多財經新聞
編輯首推
我是馬克
摘星工廠
蔡康永
愛情物語女孩必讀
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
矽膠 手機 保護套．三星 Note3 手機保護套．手機 保護套 L22．手機 保護套．Galaxy s2 手機保護套．A7 手機 保護套．Sony Z 手機保護套．Vacii Haute 手機保護套．HTC WILDFIRE 手機保護套．iphone 5 手機保護套．MOFI 手機 保護套．Htc m7 手機保護套．皮革 手機 保護套．iPhone 4 手機保護套．iPhone4 手機 保護套．果凍 手機 保護套．手機保護套．IPHONE 手機 保護套．手機保護套 sony xperia．三星 手機 保護套．ZenFone6 手機 保護套．NOTE3 手機 保護套．z2 手機 保護套．變形手機 保護套．htc 手機保護套
- G-SHOCK 扶桑花海灘風格衝浪競技運動腕錶-紅-GLX-5600F-4
- 【COACH】專櫃款 旋扣式長夾防刮PVC長夾-附零錢袋-綠色
- 海克力士 三層重網鍍鉻鐵架180x60x60cm
- 【A.S.O】挺麗氣墊 全真皮寬楦圖騰氣墊楔型涼拖鞋(桃粉紅)
- 旭光 LED 4W 綠能燈泡 蠟燭燈 黃光12入
- SENNHEISER MOMENTUM In-Ear Android專用線控耳道式耳機
- 義大利La Belle《前衛素雅》加大床包枕套組-深藍
- 【A.D.M.J.】鱷魚壓紋牛革VERA TOTE(GRAY)
- 【悅家居】晶面圓角白橡雙抽收納櫃(鏡面烤漆)17040062
- 百變金鋼 四層重網鍍鉻鐵架150x60x210cm
為什麼？炒股順勢而為也賺不了錢？股市套路深似海【北京新浪網】
你若知道人類祖先多殘忍，你就明白人類現在有多孤獨【北京新浪網】
法國大選倒計時： 如棄權率高企 勒龐仍可能獲勝【北京新浪網】
林憶蓮《歌手》奪冠無懸念【北京新浪網】
隱形眼鏡沾水會有多嚴重的後果【北京新浪網】
發燒雜誌更多
Cheers 快樂工作人
記住，人生只有3發子彈
畢業於台灣大學財務金融學系畢業的林宛靜，捨棄穩定的金融業飯碗，選擇在二十出頭的年紀創業...《詳全文》