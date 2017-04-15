















Now Uber is back, and its controversy is not going away either anytime soon. The reformed Uber positions itself as a "ride-matching" service that connects customers with drivers from more than a dozen local car rental companies, including taxi operators. the new service sees the fare set by the drivers' companies, which calculate it according to the traffic conditions at the time.Using an Uber ride mobile app. the fare from Taipei City Hall to Taipei Train Station shows as NT$164, around the same as a taxi, but at first there is no available car. Uber has re-emerged in the marketplace with a new model and both passengers and drivers are maintaining a 'wait and see attitude'.==PASSENGER==If the price isn't lower than before then I wouldn't take it, as taxis are more convenient==PASSENGER==I will still use it, as its more convenient==FORMER UBER DRIVER==If you can't drive your own car, then it costs a lot more, so as drivers we are less willing to do it.Uber's new model offers a platform. After passengers call, the companies that Uber partners with are shown, and passengers can then choose their car. However, the MOTC thinks that rental car companies should bill on an hourly basis so a short hop trip passenger does not come under the scope of the service, where journeys are under 30 minutes. The MOTC will require that this changes, and so the rental companies are unhappy.==WANG SHI-CHANG Chair, Taipei Passenger Car Rental Association==People who call our cars want both long and short journeys, we don't limit them, if today rates were set by time, if I happen to have a short journey of five or ten minutes, then that's illegal.The MOTC said that according to current regulations, car rental companies' service was set by the hour, but had no lower limit, which was ambivalent and unclear. It would clarify the regulations and set a lower limit. A rental industry driver privately revealed, that after deducting company costs and the Uber platform, then the driver's pay, the passenger's fare may not be any cheaper than a taxi, but the industry would wait and see what how new model operated.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEARUber昨天宣布，以全新模式重啟服務，與租賃車業者合作，提供民眾平台叫車，收費方式也從過去，里程計費，改為即時報價，不過交通部認為，租賃車是以，小時計費，如果行車時間，在30分鐘內的，短距離載客，逾越服務內容，對此租賃業者，相當不滿。登入手機Uber叫車平台，從市政府到台北車站，系統跳出報價，最便宜的車資是164元，與搭計程車差不多，但是第一時間卻叫不到車，Uber以全新營運模式重返市場，消費者和司機似乎都還在觀望。==消費者==如果他的價錢 沒有比原來的低就應該不會搭因為計程車其實比較方便==消費者==還是會搭 還是會搭就是有一些比較方便的地方==前Uber駕駛==如果不能開自己的車子那就是會多了額外很多的費用那會影響到我們駕駛的意願Uber新的營運模式是提供平台媒合，消費者叫車後，會顯示出Uber合作的租賃業者報價，民眾可以選擇不同車行，不過交通部認定，依法租賃車業是以小時計費，如果低於30分鐘的載客恐怕逾越服務內容，將會要求限期改善，反倒引起租賃業者的不滿。==台北市小客車租賃商業公會理事長 王世璋==他叫我們的車子一定有長途跟短途但是我們就是沒有設限啊如果今天 如果是以所謂的小時計算的話那我今天我剛好有事情我想坐五分鐘 十分鐘這個算違規嗎交通部表示，現行法令規定，租賃業者服務以小時計費，但沒有下限規定，確實有模糊空間，未來會釐清法令並明訂下限，有租賃業者私下透露，扣掉成本與Uber平台抽成後，再付費給司機，消費者需支付的費用，不見得比搭計程車低，還要觀望新模式的營運效果。