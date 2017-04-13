TAICHUNG PORT READIES ITSELF FOR WIND ENERGY INDUSTRY|爭取風機產業指標據點 台中港規劃專區公視 (2017-04-13 00:00)
Of the 18 wind fields optimum for energy harvesting identified in the world, 16 are found along the Taiwan Strait. So far, 3 docks at the Taichung Port have been emptied to make room for wind turbines, and a large patch of land nearby has been reserved to host the wind energy industry cluster.
The dock open space is awaiting the assembly of imported fan components, these are onshore wind turbines. If it is offshore wind generators, the blades are up to 120 meters long, and the body is 5 times larger.
==TANG PO-FEN Sales Director, Port of Taichung Taiwan Intl Ports Corp., Ltd.==
The tower plus the blades, it's about 80% of the height of Taipei 101. The first stage of the assembly will be at terminal 5A, 5B and 4C.
As currently, wind turbines are dependent on imports and shipping, to take advantage of offshore wind power business opportunities, Taichung Port has vacated three terminals: 5a, 5b, and 106, as heavy equipment assembly and delivery areas for marine destinations for the turbines.
==TANG PO-FEN, Sales Director at Port of Taichung Taiwan Intl Ports Corp., LTD.==
The port is planning about 100 hectares of an industrial area, which can be used as a base to produce blades and towers or to work on the underground foundation.
In addition to the terminal and the operation center, Taichung Port is also planning 100 hectares of industrial areas, which the future can be used as a base for domestic-made wind turbines. Once the end of the year offshore wind power program EIA results are released, Taichung Port terminal will also be converted into a heavy components terminal, as the wind power industry base and supply chain.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
經濟部規劃具有離岸風力發電潛力的場址，以彰化外海的條件最優，台中港區目前已經清出3座碼頭，也規劃了100公頃左右的產業專區，要爭取作為國內外風機產業聚落的指標據點。
放在碼頭空地上的，都是等待組裝的進口風機零件，這些都還是陸上的風力發電機組。如果是離岸風力發電機，葉片就長達120公尺，機身更是現在的5倍。
==台中港務分公司業務處長 唐伯芬==
整個加上塔筒再加上葉片
它相當於我們的101大樓的80%
這樣的一個高度
在我們的5A 5B 跟4C
是第一階段的風電的組裝碼頭
由於目前的風力發電機組都仰賴進口及船運，為了爭取離岸風力發電商機，台中港區已經空出5a，5b，106三個碼頭，提供作為重型機具組裝及運送出海的基地。台中港區又距離規劃中的彰濱外海離岸風場最近，搶得先機，提供一條龍的組裝及產業專區，已經吸引國際廠商的詢問。
==台中港務分公司業務處長 唐伯芬==
整個部份
目前(港區)呢
已經可以釋出一百公頃的土地
要做葉片的 要做塔筒的
要做水下基礎等等的製造加工
台中港這邊都可以符合它的需求
除了碼頭，營運中心，台中港區還規劃一百公頃的產業專區，未來可以作為風機零件國造的基地。一旦年底離岸風力發電計劃環評結果出爐，台中港區的碼頭，也會配合改建為重件碼頭，爭取作為風力發電產業聚落及供應鍊。
記者 黃千容 賴世杰 台中報導
