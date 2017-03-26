















A clash erupted at the IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Taipei. A Chinese player hit a Taiwanese player at the end of a game between the two teams, which esclated into a group fight. The incident angered some spectators, who began throwing plastic bottles and folding chairs onto the field and shouting "Go back to China". Two players on China's ice hockey team were penalized and have been suspended for one game.==NS (China versus New Zealand)==This is video of China versus New Zealand in the International Ice Hockey Federation Under 18 competition third division Group A match, you can see a lot of body contact and fierce competition for possession of the puck, common to the sport. In a previous match, China played Taiwan and similarly, there was a lot of body contact. At the end of the match, Chinese player Wang Ziqiao suddenly pushed Lin Wei-hsiang from the Taiwan team, which lead to a collective fight.==YANG CHENG-YU Taiwan team member==I went to guard my teammates and I was suddenly hit, punched from the side. (After the match did that continue?) Yes. They were out of order. I was just protecting my teammates, what could I do?The IIHF looked at video footage and identified the conflict as being started by two Chinese players. The referee banned them from one match. After the conflict, members of the audience started throwing things onto the ice and in response the Chinese players unfurled their national flag and waved it provocatively at the audience. Even at a simple sports competition, national flags can provoke trouble.==SUN CHING-WU Gen-sec., ROC Ice Hockey Assn.==We respect the Olympic competition model and our supporters did not bring out our national flag and whistle or wave it at them. The Chinese team are perhaps too immature and then some foreigner was shouting and had our national flag wrapped around him.==MRS CHANG relative of Chinese team member==When I saw it yesterday it was already out of control and police weren't sent in to maintain order. It was out of control, right? They threw bottles and chairs.The association emphasized that ice hockey is always physically contentious and the national team did everything according to Olympic procedure and there were no disputes about that. They did not request local police to be present at the matches, but just to be on standby. Before the match, there was discontent on the Chinese side with the Ministry of Education symbol on a backdrop, which the Sports Administration saw no reason to remove this. An under 18's sports match has thrown up all sorts of political sensitivities.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR世界U18冰球錦標賽，第三級、A組賽事，昨天晚間，是台灣和中國隊交鋒。但以4比0獲勝的中國隊，在賽後爆出全武行，有一名球員，推打台灣球員，爆發激烈衝突。而場邊觀眾，也加入戰局，不僅叫囂，還向場內，丟東西，現場一度失控！但冰球協會表示，整起事件，不帶政治色彩，是因為冰球，本來就有很多「肢體碰撞」，而且年輕人、血氣方剛，才引發衝突．==NS(中國 對紐西蘭)==高速衝撞卡位，激烈搶分，世界U18冰球第三級A組賽事，中國對上紐西蘭，打得難分難解！就在前一晚，中國隊對上地主台灣隊，也有許多肢體碰撞，只是比賽結束後，兩隊準備向觀眾致意時，中國選手王梓喬突然推擠台灣球員林煒翔，引爆集體衝突。==台灣冰球選手 楊承諭VS.記者==就上去保護隊友然後就突然被打頭就突然被打到從旁邊用拳頭打（是賽後還有繼續這樣子)對啊 很過分啊只是要保護隊友這沒辦法啊國際冰球總會調閱錄影畫面，認定整起衝突，是兩名中國球員先出手，仲裁認定禁賽一場！不過因為衝突後，有場邊觀眾丟擲物品入場，中國球員又高舉五星旗、互相挑釁，單純比賽，國旗爭議又被挑起。==中華台北冰球協會秘書長 孫經武==完全遵照奧會的模式昨天整場我們的觀眾沒有拿我們的國旗出來對他們叫囂或者是揮舞中國隊他們可能畢竟球員太年輕然後再來就是因為好像叫囂那個外國人好像最後有把我們的國旗披在他的身上是這樣==中國冰球球員家屬 張媽媽==當我看到昨天已經失控了啦但是台灣的政府沒有調動警力進來維護秩序我覺得這一點上看到已經失控啦 對不對還允許這麼多觀眾去砸瓶子丟凳子呢協會強調，冰球衝撞本來就多，而我方全照奧會模式進行，沒有爭議，所以今天的比賽，有通報當地警局，但只採待命監控模式！只不過由於賽前，佈景上教育部的部徽，曾引起中國隊不滿，體育署也認為不需撤，18歲青少年的國際比賽，意外挑動敏感政治。記者黃立偉 張國樑 張梓嘉 台北報導