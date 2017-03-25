















On Mar. 23, a middle school student in Ruifang fell out of the back door of a public bus and was killed by the back wheels of the same bus. Keelung prosecutors' office inspected the vehicle. As there was no button to operate the door near it, passenger error was ruled out. Thus it is thought to be a mechanical failure. The speed and the centrifugal force of the moving bus are still to be evaluated to clarify the cause.A female middle school student was flung out of the back door of a Keelung bus at Ruifang and crushed to death by the wheels. Prosecutors inspected a similar vehicle for comparison to that involved in the accident and found that the back door's hydraulic jacks had a loose screw, which was suspected of releasing the mechanism so that a hit on the door would cause it to open. Thus, the prosecutors feel mechanical failure is the most likely cause of death.The driver, surnamed Chen was questioned and said that the back door was for disabled people to enter and leave the bus and he did not know what the passenger may have touched which caused the door to open. However, actual inspection of the door revealed that there was no operating button near the back door, thus any passenger error was ruled out. The victim's family suspects that the location where the accident took place was on a bend and the driver was driving too fast so that she was flung out of the bus by centrifugal force.==VICTIM'S FAMILY==Even if it was deliberately pushed, could a 30-kilogram child kick it open? Every day this bus is full of Hong Kong Japanese and Korean tourists going to Jiufen. Is it safe? We are very sceptical. We think that right from the start the bus was faulty.The Keelung bus company said that the bus in questioned was purchased in 2016 and was less than a year old. It had no record of being faulty. The company apologised for the accident and have given the video recorder and other records to the prosecutors and are fully cooperating in the investigation.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR新北市瑞芳一名國中女學生，23號搭公車回家，跌出後車門，遭到車子後輪輾斃身亡，公車門為什麼一撞就開? 基隆地檢署下午勘驗客運車體，因為後車門附近，並沒有按鈕，初步確認不是乘客誤按，現在不排除是車體機械故障，但還需要進一步釐清車速，以及當時轉彎導致的離心力。國中女學生搭基隆客運卻從後門摔出，遭公車後輪輾斃身亡，事發隔天，檢警要求客運公司，開來同型車輛供比對，檢方來回對比兩台車的後門，發現出事車體的後門，油壓頂桿疑似螺絲鬆脫，是否可能因此導致扣環鬆開，讓車門一撞就開?檢方不排除機械故障的可能。肇事的陳姓駕駛被移送後表示，後門是給身障民眾上下車，一般不會開啟，不知道乘客碰到什麼、把門打開，但實際勘驗，後車門上沒有任何按鈕，因此排除乘客誤按可能！死者家屬則質疑，事發地點在轉彎處，是駕駛車速太快加上地形導致離心力，才把女學生甩出車外。==死者家屬==即便真的是故意撞到的以一個30公斤的小朋友能夠把它踹開嗎這樣的一台公車是香港日本韓國遊客每天都在坐前往九份的公車如果是這樣的情況這樣的安全是夠的嗎我們是非常懷疑這個車子無論是在從一開始發車的時候是不是就有故障基隆客運表示，出事車輛是2016年購入，車齡還不到1年，陳姓駕駛則有14年經驗，過去沒有肇事紀錄，公司對於意外深感抱歉，目前已將行車記錄和監視器等資料，都提供給檢方，全力配合調查。綜合報導