NASA DISCOVERS 7 EARTH-LIKE PLANETS|太陽系外發現7顆"類地"行星 可能有水與生命公視 (2017-03-10 00:00)
For those who have ever looked at the stars and wondered if we are alone in the universe, we may be getting closer to finding alien lives. In February, NASA confirmed the discovery of a star system about 40 light years away, which is filled with at least 7 Earth-like planets orbiting a nearby star. Scientists believe these rocky planets may sustain water and possibly life.
==THOMAS ZURBUCHEN Assoc. Admin., Science Mission Directorate, NASA==
Dr. Michael Gillon and his team have used our Spitzer Space Telescope to determine that there are seven earth-size planets orbiting the nearby TRAPPIST-1 star about 40 light-years away.
In February, NASA and the Belgian-led research team announced the discovery of a star system where extraterrestrial life may exist. The star system is in the constellation Aquarius. There are at least 7 Earth-like planets orbiting a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three of the planets are in the so-called habitable zone, meaning the surface temperature is temperate to sustain liquid water and life. The others are right on the doorstep.
==THOMAS ZURBUCHEN Assoc. Admin., Science Mission Directorate, NASA==
The discovery gives us a hint that finding a second earth is not just a matter of if, but when.
The star system is known to be the first of its kind that hosts so many planets with a size and rocky texture similar to Earth. Scientists say they will continue to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets are able to support some type of life.
TRANSLATED BY：SASHA CHIU
