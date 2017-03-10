















Mar. 9, the Ministry of Economic Affairs held the first an emergency response meeting and decided that if there was no rain in central and south over the next few days, the first phase of water rationing would be implemented.The first water rationing of the year will be implemented in Kaohsiung if there is no rain over the next few days. This was the decision of the MOEA emergency response team as water levels in the Kaoping Creek area continue to drop. On Mar. 20, the current green light for water levels will decrease to amber and the first phase of water rationing will be implemented.==LAI CHIEN-HSIN DG Water Resources Agency, MOEA==We discussed that if rainfall in central and southern areas is slight and the Kaoping Creek area has a low water volume, then on Mar. 20 we will implement the first phase of water rationing.The first phase of water rationing was implemented in New Taipei City's Banciao as well as Linkou, Taoyuan and Xinzhu. The WRA resorted to controlling the total amount of water leaving reservoirs, strengthening irrigation management for agricultural water use and giving discounts for using less water, and generally encouraging both the public in general and industries to control their water use. This, together with cloud seeding has saved 3 percent of water use. Use of agricultural water was 75 million tons less. Under current conditions, Shimen reservoir should not yet be into the second phase of water rationing.==YANG WEI-FU Dep. MOEA Minister==After this weather front and cloud seeding, we have seen some improvement, and the situation is as we hoped for, we are keeping it under control.In the Xinchu area, water rationing measures have proved effective and the dropping water levels in reservoirs are improving. The MOEA estimates that in the short term, there is no need to implement second phase water rationing. Banciao can take water from Shihmen reservoir, which means that Feitsui Reservoir levels are sufficient for Xinchu to continue to use its water, alleviating pressure on water rationing in the Science Park area.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR南部降雨不如預期，水情吃緊，經濟部今天召開災害緊急應變小組第一次工作會議，如果未來幾天中南部山區沒有明顯降雨，提高高屏溪流量，3月20日起高雄地區將實施一階限水。水情狀況不如預期，經濟部上午召開災害緊急應變小組第一次工作會議，由於近期降雨都集中在中部以北，南部降雨不如預期，如果未來幾天中南部山區沒有明顯降雨提高高屏溪流量，3月20日高雄地區由目前的綠燈轉黃燈,實施一階限水。==水利署長 賴建信==未來的降雨預測我們的檢討在中南部地區我們看到降雨量偏少高屏溪的流量也偏少我們會在三月二十號開始在高雄地區來實施第一階段限水事實上從3月1日起新北市板新及林口、桃園、新竹地區進入一階限水，水利署已祭出公共用水採水庫總量管制出水、農業用水加強灌溉管理並打折供水、鼓勵休耕、民生用水管控等，並配合鋒面實施人工增雨，截止目前為止，民生用水已節約3%，農業用水部分也節水7500萬噸，以目前的水情資料來看，石門水庫應該還不到二階限水的狀況。==經濟部次長 楊偉甫==透過這幾次的鋒面經過的期間實施人工增雨的作業就已經看到了一些初步成效到目前為止所有的水情狀況都在原先我們希望能夠控制住的一個狀況之下另外由於新竹地區採取部分節水措施見效，水庫水位下降有趨緩的情況，經濟部預期，短期內不會有二階限水必要，加上目前翡翠水庫水情良好，只要新北板新地區用水不需要石門水庫提供時，翡翠水庫就有餘力支援新竹地區用水，舒緩竹科用水壓力。記者 吳雅瑜 張國樑 SNG 報導