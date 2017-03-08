















On Mar. 7, the Examination Yuan held a public hearing on pension reform, but the meeting was explosive. Some retired military personnel were very unhappy at not being invited and questioned the legitimacy of the delegates. They argued with the meeting's Chair, who then abruptly announced the dissolution of the meeting. Protesters then pledged that they will surround the Examination Yuan in protest, during today's review meeting.On Mar. 7 there will be a review of legislation on military, civil servant and public school teachers servant pension reform at the Examination Yuan. Due to constant dissent from all quarters, there was a rare public hearing the day before. However, after a few minutes this was canceled due to disruption from retired military personnel unhappy that they had not been invited. They climbed on tables and verbally abused the start of proceedings, refusing to give way to Examination Yuan Vice President, Lee Yi-yang.==LEE YI-YANG Examination Yuan Vice President VS MIAO TEH-SHENG Rep.retired military personnel==What the point of talking so much? Why weren't we military personnel invited? Do you want to hold a public hearing or not? Whether its on pension funds, or our whole system? Security, please take him. Why are you pulling me? For interfering with the meeting proceeding.The two sides could not come to a compromise and were unfocused. Lee announced a break and left the venue. Invited delegates found that the Examination Yuan had also invited the Thinking 4 Public organization and questioned that it was still in the preparatory phase and thus doubted its legitimacy as a representative group.==LIN YU-KAI Thinking 4 Public versus MIAO TEH-SHENG retired military personnel==I represent Thinking 4 Public, I don't represent anyone else, I'm a civil servant and I don't represent you. Why not? Why don't you represent me? I represent your children and grandchildren. I have no idea who you are.When the public hearing halted there was no result to the attempts at negotiation. Lee appeared once more and announced that the meeting was canceled. The delegates were unhappy at this and grabbed and broke microphones and threatened to surround the Yuan.==LEE YI-YANG Examination Yuan Vice President VS delegates==You are just playing with us ? ! Who will take responsibility for the meeting not being held? You are responsible. Useless Chairperson ! Useless Chairperson !==LEE LAI-HSI Chair, National Civil Servant Association ==We only had half of the meeting then it was dissolved, the procedure for the public hearing wasn't completed, how then can there be a review? We may surround the Examination Yuan tomorrow.The Examination Yuan blames the violent attitude of protesters for halting the meeting. The police think that some of the retired military personnel broke social order laws and two protesters were identified as having previously beat up policemen at 228 events. These people will be summoned for questioning.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR考試院今天召開年金改革草案公聽會，場面火爆，部分退役軍人不滿未獲邀請，更質疑與會代表的正當性，與會議主席考試院副院長李逸洋爆發口角，李逸洋則直接宣布取消公聽會，雙方不歡而散。公務人員發展協會理事長李來希揚言，將發動軍公教在明天的審查會召開時，包圍考試院。審查年金改革草案，考試院原本7號審查，但各界反彈聲浪大，罕見在審查會前，召開公聽會，沒想到今天會議才開沒幾分鐘，退役軍人就不滿未獲邀請，直接跳上桌開罵，與剛上任副院長的李逸洋，硬碰硬。==考試院副院長 李逸洋 vs 退役軍人代表 繆德生==講那麼多幹什麼我是軍方的 為什麼不能來什麼叫做由國防部管我們不管是基金我們所有的機制你到底要不要開公聽會我要來開駐衛警來把他拉出去憑什麼拉我破壞會場秩序雙方各說各話，無法聚焦，李逸洋宣布休息，直接閃人，而受邀代表還發現，考試院邀請"公務革新力量聯盟"與會，質疑這個單位還在籌備階段，豈能推出代表，再度引發爭議。==公務革新力量聯盟 林于凱 vs 退役軍人 繆德生==我代表公務革新力量我不代表任何人很好啊 你代表我啊我就是公務人員啊我沒有代表你為什麼沒有我現在代表你的孩子和你的孫子好不好你代表我的孩子我的孫子我不能看看你是誰嗎公聽會卡住，雙方多次協調未果，李逸洋再次現身，直接宣布公聽會取消，但受邀代表不滿還沒發言，不只摔壞麥克風，還揚言將包圍考試院。==考試院副院長 李逸洋 vs 與會人員==你耍我們嗎 你耍我們嗎你耍我們嗎會場秩序不能進行誰該負責你自己要負責啊主席無能 主席無能==公務人員協會理事長 李來希==公聽會我們講到一半就散會了公聽會的程序沒有完成怎麼開審查會不排除要包圍考試院公聽會不歡而散，考試院則強烈譴責粗暴行為，警方認為部分退休軍人滋擾行為已觸犯社會秩序維護法，加上有2名抗議者曾涉及228毆打警員，已蒐證釐清身分，明天傳喚涉案人員到案說明。記者 李曉儒 吳嘉堡 台北報導