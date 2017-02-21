Anti-Russian nationalists in Ukraine blockaded the transport of coal from the country's eastern territories, which has resulted in an energy crisis across the former Soviet state. For years the Ukrainian government purchased coal from pro-Russian rebels in the east, to the irritation of Ukrainian nationalists. In the capital city Kiev, violent clashes between protesting nationalists and the police led to five people being detained.



Ukrainian activists gathered and protested outside the Presidential Administration Building in the capital city Kiev. Many supporters of energy blockade attempted setting up camps, but clashed with police. Five were detained including Nikolai Kokhanivsky, the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. For years, Ukrainian government purchases coals from the eastern rebel-held territories. Anti-Russia protesters blocked railroads of coal transportation and demanded cease of coal supplies from the occupied territories. Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency on Feb. 15, urging citizens save on electricity.



==ANATOLY VYNOHRODSKY Blockade Coordinator ==

We are planning to block all traffic with occupied territories and with territory of the aggressor country (Russia). For now we have blocked four main railways and set up observation points on the road.



==YURIY ZOZULYA Head, Kiev National Patrol Police ==

They tried to make some protest, I cannot call protest because I don't understand how they can do the protest in such a day. So, they attacked police officers and police officers react to it.



Ukrainian forces have been fighting pro-Russia rebels in the eastern territories since March, 2014. The confrontation has killed more than 9,800 people.



TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN



烏克蘭反俄羅斯的民族主義者，連日封鎖來自東部親俄地區的煤礦，造成國內能源荒，也有激烈的佔領抗爭行動也跟警方爆發衝突



烏克蘭的民族主義示威者，19號晚間在首都基輔的總統府外抗議，不少示威者想在現場紮營占領，聲援封鎖烏東煤礦的行動，跟警方爆發嚴重的推擠衝撞，造成五人被捕，其中包括帶頭領袖柯漢尼夫斯基。



烏克蘭政府長期以來只採購東部，親俄分離主義勢力掌控區的煤礦，作為發電燃料，反俄羅斯示威者日前展開抵制，封鎖東部煤礦輸入的鐵路，烏克蘭政府15日起就宣布能源部門進入緊急狀態，呼籲民眾與各行各業節約用電，可能還須分區限電。



==占領行動協調者 威諾洛德斯基==

我們準備全面封鎖親俄派占領區

以及侵略國(俄羅斯)的領土

目前已經封鎖四條主要鐵路

在路上設了哨站



==基輔國家巡警 佐祖亞==

有些人說他們在抗議

我不能認同這是抗議

我不懂怎麼能

在這種天進行這種抗議

他們攻擊警察 警察必須反應



俄羅斯2014年三月從烏克蘭手中兼併克里米亞，也開始暗中支持烏克蘭東部親俄的分離主義勢力，跟烏克蘭政府軍對峙衝突至今，已經造成9800人死亡。



記者 施慧中 報導