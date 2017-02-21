Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang left the city's High Court on Feb. 20 after being remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.Tsang is expected to be sentenced for misconduct in public office on Feb. 22, despite pleading not guilty to one count of accepting an advantage and two counts of misconduct in public office between 2010 and 2012.



A jury found that Tsang failed to disclose private rental negotiations with property tycoon Bill Wong while his cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting license for a radio company, in which Wong was a major shareholder. Tsang, 72, faces a possible seven-year term in jail. Tsang's conviction adds to a number of scandals involving powerful officials that have marred Hong Kong's reputation as a relatively corruption-free society.

Prosecutors said they were proceeding with a retrial on a bribery charge for which jurors failed to return a majority verdict, due to the seriousness of the allegations.



TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR