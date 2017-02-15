Kinmen's air quality has improved most / 環團:金門PM2.5濃度 8年減幅高達4成6公視 (2017-02-15 00:00)
Taiwan Clean Air Network announced a listing for all cities and cOUnties for their PM2.5 reduction. The largest reductions from 2008 to 2016 was Kinmen. Environmental groups said that Kinmen's main source of pollution was from China, so in fact this represented the effectiveness of China's pollution reduction program was better than Taiwan's. Over the past two years, Changhua County, has the highest proportion of reduction, and Chiayi City, the largest improvement.
According to data published by the Taiwan Clean Air Network, from 2008 to 2016, Kinmen's PM2.5 concentrations dropped from 48.7 micrograms per cubic meter to 26.1 micrograms per cubic meter, a reduction of 46 percent. It tops the rankings of Taiwan's eight counties and cities. Environmental groups pointed out that the decline in pollution has nothing to do with Taiwan's EPA, but that the pollution reduction program in China is more effective than Taiwan's.
==YEH KUANG-PENG Taiwan Clean Air Network Chair==
I don't know what the policy is on the chinese side, but it may be better than Taiwan's EPA, the trend is quite clear.
Environmental groups have also ranked local leaders pollution reduction efforts over the past two years, showing the largest reductions in Changhua County and the largest improvement in Chiayi City.
==TSAI HUNG-TEH EPA Air Quality Control Head==
Because the pollution is really serious, so if China cuts down a little it looks much clearer to us, stopping farmers from burning off fields for example, so from here it looks like its having a big impact.
The Environmental Protection Administration said that the goal is to reduce the number of red warning days that are harmful to the health of all groups by the end of this year. The target is to halve the number of red warnings within four years, and the focus will be on pollution abatement in the central and southern regions. However, environmental groups think EPA's efforts are not sufficient. On Feb. 19 in Taichung and Kaohsiung, there will be simultaneous anti-pollution marches, asking the government to give the public a clean sky.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
