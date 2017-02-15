As Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, the new First lady Melania Trump's Slovenian hometown, Sevinca, hopes their new-found fame will boost trade and tourism. While local officials sought to grab all the publicity and benefits for the little-known place, some people appeared unimpressed.



Residents of Sevnica in Slovenia - the new US First lady Melania Trump's hometown - watch her husband's inauguration on TV as they mark the day with a special menu. On the same day, the community of Sevnica invited tourists and journalists to tour the home town of Melania. Journalists and tourists were taken on a tour of the town showing Melania Trump's relatives' homes and a medical facility that she donated a sum of $25,000 to for its ambulance services and gynaecology ward.



==JANEZ LEVSTIK, tour guide==

The number of tourists visiting us doubled in the past year. They come mostly from Slovenia, most of them are pensioners and the main reason for their visit is Melania Trump.



The local tourist board also presented a whole new line of local products carrying a "First Lady" label, on top of apple pies - local wine, Sevnica sausage, chocolate and several other chocolate products, as well as two facial creams. Sevnica, a town in south-eastern Slovenia, is where Melania born in 1970 when Slovenia was part of Yugoslavia. She spent most of her youth in a flat in the town centre before moving to the capital Ljubljana to attend high school. Melania has not visited Sevnica since the 1980s, but local officials sought to grab the publicity and reap the benefits for the little-known place. The reactions from residents are mixed.



==PETRA, Sevnica student==

It will not have an impact on Sevnica. It is good to use the media attention, but we young don't expect any big changes because of Melania. Only if we do something ourselves.



==SASO STARE, stand-up comedian==

Now comes Melania and everybody's in panic because of Trump as president, the end of the world is coming, only Slovenians are happy, yeah, we're part of it, in the focus of attention.



However, visitors will see no photographs of Melania in the town of about 5,000 people - they were removed after her lawyer issued a warning in November that using Melania's photo for commercial purposes without her consent was not allowed.



