Meanwhile in the United States, White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on the night of the 13th for having engaged the Russian ambassador to the United States in talks regarding US sanctions before assuming his current position. He then misled Vice President Mike Pence about what happened, and Pence later went public to defend him. With only 25 days in office, he is the shortest-serving national security adviser in U.S. history.



Last month, the Washington Post disclosed that before Trump took office, Flynn had conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about the relations between the two countries and talked about Trump's possible reassessment of the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration on Russia for the interference in the U.S. election. It is illegal for unauthorized private citizens to negotiate with foreign governments on behalf of the U.S. The controversy intensified after the report put Vice President Mike Pence in an uncomfortable position, as he had denied the allegations in TV interviews. Some administration officials said Flynn must have misled Pence and others. On the 9th, The Washington Post cited the content of the conversations obtained by intelligent agencies as a proof that Flynn did say something he should not have talked about. Flynn, however, said he couldn't remember what he had said, which baffled the White House. According to the U.S. media, the Justice Department had told the White House about Flynn's relations with the current and former Russian officials and he was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail. The message was disclosed by then-acting attorney general Sally Yates, who was subsequently dismissed by President Trump for opposing his controversial immigration and travel ban. After weeks of confusion and speculation, Michael Flynn has resigned from his position as President Trump's national security adviser, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.



TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG



美國總統川普的國安顧問佛林，因為就任前跟俄羅斯駐美大使有不當聯繫，還涉嫌說謊誤導副總統彭斯替他背書，引發重大爭議，佛林終於在13號晚間請辭，擔任白宮國安顧問僅25天，創下最短紀錄。



國安顧問麥可佛林，在辭職書中坦承，對於自己跟俄羅斯駐美大使的往來接觸，給了副總統彭斯等官員"不完整的資訊"，再次向相關人士道歉。川普13號深夜立刻批准，隨即任命令另一位前三星中將柯羅格代理他的職缺。



華盛頓郵報上個月就揭發，佛林在川普就任美國總統前，已經先跟俄羅斯駐美大使基斯利亞克私下聯絡，兩人討論過美俄關係，還談及川普上任後可能重新評估歐巴馬政府，對俄羅斯駭客介入美國選舉所祭出的制裁，要俄羅斯稍安勿躁。



此舉明顯違反美國公民不得介入外交政策的法令，引發輿論抨擊，副總統彭斯兩次約見佛林了解情況，他原本矢口否認，誤導彭斯在新聞節目公開力挺，幫他講話。華盛頓郵報九號再引述情報單位掌控的通聯記錄，證明佛林的確講過不該講的話，佛林又改口打迷糊仗，說記不清楚了，前後矛盾讓白宮很困擾。



美國媒體追蹤調查更發現，司法部早在幾個禮拜前就已告知白宮，佛林和俄國現任及前任官員的關係，很可能讓他容易受到俄羅斯的敲詐勒索，而通知白宮的正是上個月因不願辯護難民及旅遊禁令，遭川普開除的的代理司法部長葉慈。眼看情況一發不可收拾，連白宮都表示正在重新評估佛林的動向，他才自我了斷，成為川普內閣第一個下台，也是美國史上最短命的國家安全顧問。



記者 施慧中 報導