On Feb.14, Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-bother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, was reported to have been murdered by two women in Malaysia. He was sprayed with a liquid in the shopping concourse on Feb. 13, while waiting for his flight to Macau at the Kuala Lumpur airport. He sought help at an information counter and died en route to the hospital. The two women, said to be North Korean agents, poisoned him with a needle and fled by taxi.



==JOEL WIT Senior Fellow, US-Korea Institute==

The fact is that someone like him, who is related to the leader, indeed he was supposed to take over for his father rather than the current leader who has been expressing dissatisfaction with his brother's leadership and is in a position to serve as a focal point for opponents of the regime, his life is in danger.



Kim's suspected assassination came as a surprise to some experts. They said that although Kim spoke out publicly against his family's dynastic control over the isolated state, he was not a threat to the North Korean regime. However, this is not the first time for the regime to make an attempt to assassinate a purported enemy on foreign soil.



==AIDAN FOSTER-CARTER expert on North Korea==

Way back in the neighboring South East Asian country 30 years ago, what was then Burma, Myanmar, the North Korean's tried to blow up the visiting South Korean president. They failed. We may yet learn more in the nature of facts and there have been some other North Korean terrorist cases a while back, where perpetrators have been caught.



Back in 2011, Kim survived an assassination attempt in Macau, around the same time as the death of his father, North Korea's former leader Kim Jong Il. Kim was once the country's heir-apparent, until he fell out of favor in North Korea, after being arrested trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001. He said he wanted to visit Disneyland. Kim, aged 46, has been reportedly enjoyed gambling, and in recent years has been living in Macau, Singapore, and Malaysia.



Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror." The most spectacular among them was the 2013 execution of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, once considered the country's second most powerful man, for what the North alleged was treason.



