H5N6 SPREADS, DEAD POULTRY DUMPED, INSPECTIONS RAISED|南部分傳雞鴨疑染H5N6 各縣市加強消毒公視 (2017-02-15 00:00)
In other news, the H5N6 bird flu continues to spread. Last night, 20 bags of dead ducks were found dumped at an estuary in Chiayi. If the ducks are confirmed to have died from avian flu, the event will constitute a serious breach of quarantine. Meantime, a batch of chickens from Yunlin county died shortly after arriving at a slaughter house in Kaohsiung yesterday. They are also suspected to have been infected with the virus.
Inspectors wore protective outfits and used a crane to hoist multiple canvas bags, each of which contained 3 to 5 dead ducks. On the evening of Feb. 12, 20 bags of dead ducks were dumped at the estuary in Liujian and Dongshlh Township, Chiayi County. The county government is worried that dead ducks have something to do with avian influenza as the situation is getting worse.
==LEE CHIEN-LIN Chiayi County Livestock Disease Control Center ==
It was late last night. After spraying disinfectant, we asked vehicles early in the morning to carry or hoist the ducks onto the vehicles. We will send the ducks to Lutsao Refuse Incineration Plant and destroy them.
The county government has sampled the dead ducks and traced the vehicles carrying them. Whoever dumped the infected ducks will be subject to fines of NT$ 1 million and brought to justice. A meat company in Hunei, Kaohsiung received a batch of chickens from Yulin County on the 13th, and the poultry were suspected of infection due to the apparent skin flushing.
==KUO MING-CHIN Sec., Kaohsiung City Animal Protection Office==
Before the poultry were slaughtered, the majority of them had been already dead. Some parts of the poultry, especially epidermis of the chest, the sole, the hamstring is seen skin flushing. Veterinarians suggest they are suspected of being infected.
About 500 out of 3,000 chickens were dead before being slaughtered and the rest are now frozen for further examination before being destroyed. Kaohsiung City Animal Protection Office says the slaughter house can resume operations after disinfection. The southern cities and counties have stepped up the disinfection efforts. Starting from the 15th, the Pingtung County will set up quarantine checkpoints to inspect the vehicles carrying poultry.
TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG
禽流感疫情頻傳，嘉義縣東石鄉六腳大排出海口，昨晚卻發現20多袋死鴨屍體，防疫單位已經採檢體送檢，現場也全面消毒，將死鴨銷毀，但如果是禽流感死鴨，恐怕形成防疫漏洞，縣府正追查來源。另外高雄湖內一家肉品公司附設的屠宰場，昨天也有一批來自雲林的雞大量死亡，屠體表皮潮紅，疑似也被感染了。
工作人員穿著防疫服裝，謹慎地用吊車吊起多個帆布袋，每個袋子裡，就裝了3到5隻的死鴨，前一天晚上，有人發現20多袋的死鴨被丟棄在嘉義東石的六腳大排出海口，禽流感疫情嚴峻，嘉義縣府擔心死鴨也和疫情有關。
==嘉義縣家畜疾病防治所 李建霖==
昨天(到場)已經很晚了
我們做完消毒工作以後
今天一大早就請化製車
用搬運的 或者部分用吊的部分
把它裝到化製車裡面
我們會送到鹿草焚化爐
做一個銷毀的動作
縣府已經取樣送驗，並且追查載運車輛，如果確定染病後丟棄，將開罰100萬元，並且移送法辦。疫情流竄，高雄湖內一家肉品公司，13日也收到一批來自雲林的雞，疑似感染禽流感，大量屠體表皮明顯潮紅。
==高雄市動保處祕書 郭明欽==
這些家禽在屠宰之前
就已經有大量死亡
特別是有一些皮表的部分
包括胸部 腳掌 腳筋的部位
都有一些潮紅的現象
經過屠檢獸醫師研判
可能有疑似禽流感的感染
3千隻雞，大約有5百隻在屠宰前已經死亡，其餘屠體目前先冰存，等待檢驗結果再判斷是否銷毀，高雄動保處強調，屠宰場消毒後仍可正常作業，而為了加強防疫，南部各縣市今天都加強養禽場消毒，屏東十五日起也要設檢疫站，加強查驗來往的化製車。
記者 王介村 許政俊 綜合報導
