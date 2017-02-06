Taiwanese men's sperm quality decline may be due to pollution and diet / 研究:台男精液品質降 疑環境汙染.飲食導致公視 (2017-02-06 00:00)
A recent study by a medical university in Taiwan revealed something interesting. The quality and quantity of semen sampled from Taiwanese men have deteriorated in recent years. Experts suspect pollution and diet to be the culprits, but also point out that the trend is global.
The Taipei Medical University found Taiwanese men's sperm quality is getting worse and less. The number of spermatozoa per cc has been decreasing 487,500 each year. The quantity per ejaculation has been decreasing 0.03 cc every year. The number of spermatozoa has an annual decrease of three million.
==TSENG CHI-JUI Taipei Medical Univ. Center for Reproductive Medicine ＆ Sciences Dir.==
The number of spermatozoa in a man is about 3 to 4 cc, while the concentration normally is 20 million to 30 million per cc. For every ejaculation the number of spermatozoa is about 300 million to 400 million. According to a research done by the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Sciences of Taipei Medical University, it showed the number of spermatozoon decreases about 1% each year.
The research collected semen samples from 7,187 men lived in northern Taiwan who aged between 26 to 57 years old in the period of 2001 to 2010. The research found the quality of men's sperm is worsening. Doctors said this is a global issue, the U.K. had similar finding in 1996 and indexes were showing 1% lower each year. In recent years the U.S. and Australia found the number of spermatozoa is getting 1.5 to 3% less each year. Doctors speculate the causes may be related with environmental pollution and diet.
==TSENG CHI-JUI Taipei Medical Univ. Center for Reproductive Medicine Sciences Dir.==
Dioxin has been proven to be influential to men and women. It is a hormone in the environment. It functions like estrogen and its half-life period is fat-soluble. That means it stays in your fat and will not be excreted until nine years later.
Doctors suggest men don't wear tight pants and don't go to hot spring. In addition, weight control, pressure releasing, no smoking and less liquor can prevent sperm from worsening. If wife does not get pregnant within a year of marriage, check with doctor immediately is a must.
TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN
台北醫學大學附設醫院研究發現，台灣男性精液品質逐漸劣化，每cc精液的精蟲數平均每人每年減少48.75萬個，每人每次射精量年減0.03cc、每次射精精蟲數則年減300萬個。
==北醫生殖醫學中心主任 曾啟瑞==
男性的精蟲大概
一次有差不多3到4個CC
濃度一般正常有
2千到6千萬每CC
一次的話應該有
3億到4億這麼多
根據台北醫學大學
生殖醫學中心的一個研究發現
每年大概減少1％
這份研究是從2001年到2010年10年間，收集北部26到57歲男性、共7187人的精液作分析，研究發現，男性精液品質逐漸劣化，醫生表示，這是全球問題，英國早在1996年就有研究發現，精液品質各指標每年約下降1%，近年來美國、澳洲研究也發現每cc精蟲數逐年減少1.5%到3%，醫界雖然尚未找出原因，但推測與環境污染、飲食有關。
==北醫生殖醫學中心主任 曾啟瑞==
戴奧辛已經確切證明
它會對女性跟男性都有影響
它是一個環境賀爾蒙
它的構造很像雌激素
然後它的半衰期
有9年它是脂溶性
吃進去以後
就會停留在你的脂肪裡面
9年不會排泄出來
醫師建議男性，不要穿過緊的褲子、泡溫泉等。另外控制體重、降低壓力、不菸少酒，也可防止精液加速劣化，一旦結婚一年，在沒避孕情況下太太還是沒懷孕、就要盡快就醫檢查。
記者 吳雅瑜 林國煌 台北報導
