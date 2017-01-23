















The Tsai Administration's pension reform was made public for scrutiny. President Tsai emphasized that the later reform begins, more painful it will be. Pension reform for the military, police and fire fighter will be handled separately within next six months.The National Pension Reform Conference was held in the Presidential Office Building. The two essential points about this reform were the maternity leave to be included in the pension time calculation. Also, pension can be totaled from different occupations. Pension also can be calculated based on either civil servant insurance or labor insurance.==TSAI ING-WEN, R.O.C. President==The draft demonstrates a stable pension reform proposal, it does not ask for immediate termination but progressive phasing out. It minimizes impacts include phasing out the 18% preferential interest rate saving accounts of civil servants.The government is to phase out the 18% preferential interest rate within six years, at the end the rate will be zero and principal to be paid up. Also the income replacement ratio for civil servant and teacher will be down to 60%, 65%, 70% of the average monthly insurance salary. The period of insurance is to extend one more year for up to 15 years. The age for civil servant and labor to apply for the pension is 65 years old; the age for elementary and junior high school teachers is extended to 60 years old. Finally, the maximum pension insurance ratios for civil servant and teacher are 12% to 18%; while for labor are 9.5% to 18%.==TSAI ING-WEN ROC President==By hearing different voices, allowing all kinds of comment included in the reform proposal, we must succeed. The later we reform, the more painful it will be.Although the issue of military pension reform was not included in the national conference, President Tsai hopes to handle it before June of this year. Tsai emphasized the reform will not be monetary, but personnel structure and system. The pension reform issue for the military, police and fire fighter will be handled separately and to minimize possible impacts.TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN年金改革國是會議在總統府舉行，這次改革方案的兩大亮點就是，婦女的育嬰假併入年金年資採計，以及年資可攜制，讓不同職業別保留年資，合併計算，年金可以因公保、勞保不同分開計算。==總統 蔡英文==草案所體現的是一個穩健改革的方案不強求一步到位而是用逐年漸進的方式讓衝擊將到最低包括讓18%優惠存款走入歷史這次提出終結18%優存制度，18%利率逐年調降，最晚分六年全數歸零，歸零後退還本金；還要調降公教所得替代率，降到平均投保薪資的60%、65%、70%，並延長投保薪資採計期間，逐年延長1年，到最後或最佳15年止；還將延請領年齡，公務人員和勞工一樣都是65歲，中小學教師延後到60歲，以及提高提繳退休金保險費率上限，公教是12%, 18%，勞工是9.5%到18%。==總統 蔡英文==聽見不同的聲音也讓各方意見都能夠融入改革方案裡面我們一定要成功越晚改 改起來就越痛軍人年金改革雖然沒有列入這次年金改革國是會議的議程，蔡英文希望在今年上半年處理，強調軍人年金改革不在財物，而是要先調整人力結構，在制度上通盤檢討，軍警消需要分階段實施，要讓傷害降到最低。記者 林欣儀 彭耀祖 台北報導