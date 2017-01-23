















As children in Madagascar suffer from malnutrition and starvation, the UN's World Food Program said that they have begun allocating food and cash for those in need. However more budget is required to help even more. Here's our report.Pots and pans in this simple hut, nothing else. When they are hungry, the only food is cactus fruit. Most children do not have enough to eat and some died from malnutrition. The problem of malnutrition has caused 47% of the five year-old and younger children suffering from dissociation. Madagascar is the world's fifth nation with high percentage of dissociation.==KARANITENY resident==We don't eat anything but leaves and red cactus fruit. There is nothing else to eat. My daughter only ate that, she couldn't bear it. She fell ill. She began to lose weight and strength. Then she had diarrhea and vomited at the same time. That's why she died.Madagascar is Arica's southeast nation, an island in the Indian Ocean. The country suffers from an on-going drought for the third consecutive year. Without much water, farmers grow cactus and its red fruit are the only food available. The UN's World Food Program estimates that southern Madagascar has1.2 to 1.5 million people facing starvation. Even a rare rainfall fills the dry dirt holes, the muddy water is not fit to drink, but people say they have no choice but to take chance because the only safe drinking water is several kilometers away.==MANANKAY resident==We give it to our children. When there is no water, we can't make food. If this water isn't here, we can't live. This water makes us sick but we have to drink it because it's all there is.The UN's World Food Program stated, they are allocating food, small cash, and nutrition supplement. The Program requires NT$0.96 billion equivalent for feeding all residents in a region. More budgets of NT$6 billion equivalent are needed for the next three years.TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN簡陋草房內的鍋碗瓢盆裡，空空如也，一點能吃的東西沒有，肚子餓了，只有摘仙人掌果肉果腹，許多還在發育的孩子，只吃這些營養價值極低的植物果子，造成普遍的營養不良，最嚴重的情形就是死亡。營養不良的問題，導致該國47%五歲以下的孩童發育遲緩，也讓馬達加斯加成為全球發育遲緩率第五高的國家。==馬達加斯加民眾 卡拉尼特妮==我們什麼都沒得吃只能吃樹葉跟仙人掌果肉沒別的東西可吃我的女兒只吃這些她受不了 結果生病體重跟體力都開始衰退得了霍亂大量嘔吐 最後死亡馬達加斯是位於非洲大陸東南邊，印度洋上的島國，由於聖嬰現象發威，該國南部連續三年嚴重旱災，沒水源種植作物，農民只好改種能適應乾旱的仙人掌。聯合國估計，馬達加斯加南部大約有120萬到150萬人面臨饑荒。好不容易下了雨，雨水填滿路面的坑洞，儘管是髒泥污水，但乾淨的飲水要走上好幾公里，居民只能勉強喝下這些髒水。==馬達加斯加民眾 瑪蘭凱伊==我們把水給孩子喝沒水我們就不能煮食如果沒有這些水我們根本活不下去儘管這些水讓我們覺得噁心但我們還是得喝 因為只有這個了聯合國世界糧食計畫署，正在當地進行糧食配給，小額現金發放跟營養補充計畫，該組織表示，還需要約9.6億台幣的經費，才能讓該地區全部的居民溫飽，未來三年所需經費更高達約60億台幣。記者 靳元慶 報導